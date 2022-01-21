ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus Driver Found Dead By High School Basketball Team In Southwestern MN

By WCCO-TV Staff
Originally published Jan. 20, 2022

TYLER, Minn. (WCCO) — A bus driver was found dead by members of a high school basketball team Tuesday night in southwestern Minnesota.

Tyler police say Jean Waltz had driven the MACCRAY High School girls’ basketball team from Clara City to a game in Tyler. Waltz stayed on the bus, which needed to stay running because of the subzero cold.

When the team returned, they found her unresponsive on the bus’s floor. She was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say Waltz, who was in her late 40s, showed no signs of injury or drug use, and foul play isn’t suspected.

IN THIS ARTICLE
