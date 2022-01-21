ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 signs someone is hiding their depression

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Do you feel that someone close to you has internal struggles that they fight every day?

Many people bottle up their emotions and conceal their depression all to themselves.

These feelings can hurl your friend into a state of despair and isolation that can be difficult for them to escape.

If you suspect your friend is hiding depression, here are some signs to tell.

Remember that don’t force them to talk. Although it’s amazing to make yourself available to listen to someone who is struggling, be aware that they might not want to talk about it all the time.

You can ask them what they want to do, whether that’s getting out of the house for a walk, staying in and having a movie day or talking about what they’re feeling.

By giving them the option to choose, they might feel more able to talk.

Disclaimer: Please note this video is for informative purposes only.

It is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. Please reach out to a qualified healthcare provider or mental health professional if you are struggling.

L If you care about mental health, please read studies that drinking tea may cut depression in older people, and this drug can swiftly reduce depression and suicidal thoughts.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)

