The First Minister of Scotland has announced two changes to her government, including the appointment of new Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.The appointment comes after Graeme Dey, who formerly held the post, announced his resignation for “health-related reasons” earlier on Monday.Ms Gilruth’s role will include overseeing a range of policy areas including the forthcoming transfer of Scotland’s railways into public hands, reducing carbon emissions from the country’s transport network and delivering new ferries for island communities.As a member of the Net Zero portfolio, the MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes will also play a key role in ensuring Scotland meets its...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO