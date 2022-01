A team that finished 20th in DVOA and ranked 28th defensively represented the NFC in Super Bowl XLIII. The Cardinals earned their only Super Bowl berth in franchise history largely because Fitzgerald reached a level few receivers ever have. Fitz made 11 Pro Bowls but landed just one All-Pro honor, climbing to this tier in 2008. In the playoffs, the franchise icon shattered NFL records by posting 546 yards -- on top of 1,431 in the regular season -- and scoring seven touchdowns. Fitz powered the Cards past the Eagles to reach the big stage and nearly KO'd the No. 1-ranked Steeler defense once there.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO