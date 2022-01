Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning have arrived as part of the new weather elements being deployed across the island, to continue the shake up of the meta in Fortnite Chapter 3. These meteorological phenomena are much more than just cosmetic additions, as they each bring their own effects to either help or hinder players in Fortnite, depending on your viewpoint. If you haven't encountered them before, then seeing a huge dark cloud form ahead of you could feel somewhat daunting, so we're here to explain everything you need to know about Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning.

