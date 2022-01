A Florida man who helped Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information against Joe Biden in Ukraine faced sentencing Friday in an unrelated campaign finance case.Igor Fruman pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national.As part of the plea, he admitted soliciting a million dollars from a Russian entrepreneur, Andrey Muraviev, to donate to Republicans in Nevada, Florida and other states as part of an effort to launch a recreational marijuana business.Federal prosecutors in New York have urged Judge J. Paul Oetken to sentence Fruman to between three and four years in...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO