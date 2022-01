After captivating audiences in the 1992 comedy Wayne’s World, many have tried to copy the 1976 AMC Pacer. It’s easy to see why, considering the car was used in iconic scenes like when Garth, Wayne, and friends jam out to Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. After so many imitations, the original car used for filming is crossing the auction block later this month and it’s causing quite the buzz across the internet. Even non-gearheads are getting excited about this Pacer and what it represents, so we expect bidding to be fierce.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO