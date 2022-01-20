ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living Our DPS Honoree: Jessica Rodriguez-Bracey

Cover picture for the article“Jessica lives and speaks to Students First daily. Jessica develops caring relationships with our students, and cultivates connections...

Instagram Live: Raising Our Voice for LGBTQ+ Health Equity

[Image description: A rectangular graphic with a white background. Black text to the left reads "Tuesday, January 18," "7 p.m. Eastern," and "Raising Our Voice for LGBTQ+ Health Equity." Larger purple-to-orange gradient text inside a rounded rectangle reads "Instagram Live." Below are Instagram icons with the handles @bsclehighvalley and @tinabean0508. To the right is a circular headshot of a Black woman with long curly hair and glasses. Above the photo are rows of diamonds in various colors. Below the photo is white text in a black oval that reads "Christina Graham (she/her)" and "Data & Evaluation Manager, Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center." Horizontal intersectional Pride stripes line the bottom of the graphic. The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center logo is in the upper right corner.]
Plain Talk: Hope lives in our midst

It’s hard to believe another new year has begun. There is so much tension and turmoil across our American landscape that is infected with a new COVID variant that is highly contagious. Our essential workers continue to be our heroes, as they quietly take on longer hours and additional shifts to keep people safe and healthy. We are blessed to have three extraordinary hospitals in our larger community: St. Charles, Mather, and Stony Brook University Hospital.
‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
Teacher reveals how she has hockey pucks stuck around her classroom as active shooter deterrent

A teacher who revealed her hack to feel safer in her classroom by using hockey pucks as a deterrent for a potential active school shooting has sparked a debate over the state of gun safety in America.In a video on TikTok, a woman named Carly Zacharias with the username @crzachar, begins by saying that she has come up with an idea to prepare her students in case of an active school shooting.“Hey teachers! So if you’re just like me you’ve probably been doing a lot of thinking recently about your school safety,” the tiktoker said in the clip.The video,...
