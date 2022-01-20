ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALLEGAEON Premier "Of Beasts And Worms" Music Video; New Album Available In February

Cover picture for the articleAhead of their new album, DAMNUM (out February 25), Allegaeon have delivered the next video from the album, the visually haunting and captivating "Of Beasts And Worms". Find the clip below. "This is the place where I rest my bones and the river that cleanses me runs alone!" cries...

theprp.com

Cloakroom Premiere “Fear Of Being Fixed” Music Video

Cloakroom have premiered a music video for their new single “Fear Of Being Fixed“. That song comes from their new album “Dissolution Wave“, which Relapse Records have scheduled for a January 28th release on Relapse. The group will be celebrating the album’s release with a live show at the Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL on the same day with Hum‘s Matt Talbott opening.
nextmosh.com

Ingested release new music video “Rebirth”

British death metal brutes Ingested have released their new single “Rebirth” in official music video form — stream the clip below. The track appears on the band’s new album, which is set to drop this fall on Metal Blade Records (more info coming soon). “‘Rebirth’ has...
theprp.com

Shadow Of Intent Premiere “Of Fury” Music Video

An official music video for Shadow Of Intent‘s “Of Fury” premiered online this morning. Director Joey Durango was hired to helm that clip, which is available to view below. The video accompanies today’s (January 14th) release of the band’s new studio album, “Elegy“.
mxdwn.com

The Album Leaf To Premiere New Song Exclusively On Calm App, Announces February West Coast Shows

The Album Leaf is set to release a new song in collaboration with the Calm App. “MD 10” will be a part of the Open Space Volume 2 series. The series aims to open up possibilities for artists to freely pursue their creativity in a completely undefined area, a space for exploration and connection. The compilation also new includes work from Laraaji, John Beltran, Len Faki and many more.“MD 10” will be released on January 27 exclusively in the Calm App.
papermag.com

Barrie Premieres 'Quarry' Video Off New Album 'Barbara'

The follow-up to her 2019 debut Happy To Be Here, Barrie announces today a release date for her next album, Barbara, out on March 25. She's previously shared "Dig" and "Frankie" off the forthcoming effort, and today Barrie drops "Quarry," a surreal single about falling in love that intentionally brims with "explosive joy." Between its "disjointed drums" and "syncopated bass," Barrie says "the ground of the song shifts constantly," much like romance itself.
bravewords.com

IMMOLATION Launch Video For New Single "The Age Of No Light"

New York death metal giants, Immolation, recently announced their latest immense creation, Acts Of God, which will be released February 18. The 11th studio album serves as the next chapter of Immolation’s death metal epic. With five long years passed since Atonement, Acts Of God vigorously showcases Immolation’s ability to consistently create fascinating sounds, while still keeping their feet firmly rooted in the old school, New York Death Metal for which they are renowned.
ghostcultmag.com

Allegaeon Shares New Single and Video – “Of Beasts and Worms”

Progressive metallers Allegaeon have shared a new single video – “Of Beasts and Worms!” The track comes from their forthcoming album, DAMNUM, releasing on February 25th, 2022 via Metal Blade. Check out “Of Beasts and Worms” now!. Buy here: http://www.metalblade.com/allegaeon. “This newest single ‘Of Beasts...
bravewords.com

CLUTCH Announce North American Tour With Special Guests EYEHATEGOD, TIGERCUB, THE SWORD, NATE BERGMAN

Almighty riff masters, Clutch, have announced a North American tour, launching March 16 in Birmingham, AL, and wrapping up on May 22 in Richmond, VA. The first leg (March 16 - April 10) will include special guests EyeHateGod and TigerCub, while the second leg (April 27 - May 22) will see The Sword and Nate Bergman as the special guests. Tickets on sale this Friday, January 21. Dates below.
Essence

GU Premiere: Nia Kay Drops “Go Best Friend” Music Video

This is the official hypewoman song you and your bestie need!. Love comes in different forms and from different folks that come along in your life. The love from your parents and loved ones, the love from a mentor or your favorite teacher, and then there’s that special love that only you can receive from your best friend. As a best friend, you’re a designated ride or die who’s there through thick and thin and to always be a hype man on those days when life be life-ing. Thankfully, 20-year-old rapper Nia Kay has come through to bless us with the ultimate bestie anthem to celebrate our day one’s with her single, “Go Best Friend.” With the banging beat and the celebratory lyrics, Nia Kay surely has a hit on her hands with a song that’s sure to go up in the spot when your friends are beside you.
Lonestar 99.5

Trey Lewis Is ‘Middle Fingers Up’ in New ‘Single Again’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

No one writes a breakup song quite like Trey Lewis. His new music video for "Single Again" is a true country original, as well. Lewis — best known for his viral hit, "D--ked Down In Dallas" — stars in this video, premiering exclusively on Taste of Country. It begins with him getting dumped the hard way — his girlfriend even smashes his guitar! If he's smarting, however, the pain doesn't last. A fast drive to the bar finds him amid friends who agree he's better off without her. Everyone shares his "middle fingers up" attitude in this new song and video.
bravewords.com

SLIPKNOT Announce Knotfest Roadshow 2022 With Special Guests IN THIS MOMENT, JINJER, CYPRESS HILL, Ho99o9

Slipknot have announced the 2022 iteration of their infamous Knotfest Roadshow tour. The tour will take place over two legs, both headlined by Slipknot. The first leg will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. The second leg will feature special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, January 21, at KnotfestRoadshow.com.
bravewords.com

STEVE VAI And Ibanez Reveal "The Hydra"; Video Captures The Mythical Aura Of This One-Of-A-Kind Instrument

Steve Vai and Ibanez have revealed “The Hydra”. This one-of-a-kind instrument is the realized vision of a collaboration that’s been five years in the making. It is a beast of an instrument - a one-bodied, two-headstock-ed, three-neck-ed creature that encompasses, among other things: 7 and 12-string guitars; a 4-string ¾ scale length bass; 13 sympathetic harp strings; half-fretless necks; single-coil, humbucking, piezo, MIDI and sustainer pickups; floating and hardtail tremolo bridges; phase splitters; and much, much more.
The FADER

Katie Dey announces new album forever music, shares new songs

Katie Dey is the Melbourne, Australia-based singer-songwriter behind 2020's mydata, an utterly individual creation of digitally-serrated bedroom electro-pop. The project was remixed into mydata with new versions of the songs from 100 gecs' Laura Les, Ada Rook and Devi McCallion of Black Dresses, Danny L Harle, default genders, and more, and the follow-up proper has been announced today: forever music out next Friday, January 28.
theprp.com

Boris Premiere “Beyond Good And Evil” Music Video

A new single from Boris‘ impending new album “W” has been shared online. That song is titled “Beyond Good And Evil” and is available below, complete with a music video directed by Yutaro. “W” finds the band’s guitarist/vocalist Wata taking on all of the lead vocal duties and is set to be released this Friday, January 21st on Sacred Bones Records.
theprp.com

Misfire Premiere “Fractured” Music Video

Misfire have unveiled a music video for their new single “Fractured“. That song is the first track to arrive from the band’s upcoming MNRK Heavy debut album, “Sympathy For The Ignorant“. An April 01st release date currently stands for that effort.
