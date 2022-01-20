ALLEGAEON Premier "Of Beasts And Worms" Music Video; New Album Available In February

This is the official hypewoman song you and your bestie need!. Love comes in different forms and from different folks that come along in your life. The love from your parents and loved ones, the love from a mentor or your favorite teacher, and then there’s that special love that only you can receive from your best friend. As a best friend, you’re a designated ride or die who’s there through thick and thin and to always be a hype man on those days when life be life-ing. Thankfully, 20-year-old rapper Nia Kay has come through to bless us with the ultimate bestie anthem to celebrate our day one’s with her single, “Go Best Friend.” With the banging beat and the celebratory lyrics, Nia Kay surely has a hit on her hands with a song that’s sure to go up in the spot when your friends are beside you.

HIP HOP ・ 4 DAYS AGO