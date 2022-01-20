ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking back at the neonatal period in early-treated phenylketonuric patients

By Vincenzo Leuzzi
 4 days ago

Current research on the clinical outcome of phenylketonuria (PKU) patients has mainly explored the possible consequences of late exposureÂ to highÂ phenylalanine (Phe) levels in early-treated adult and elderly patients. However, despite the progressively earlier diagnosis and treatment of PKU, the neonatal and infancy periods remain the most vulnerable periods of...

Nature.com

Correction: Supportive treatment of vascular dysfunction in pediatric subjects with obesity: the OBELIX study

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Due to a typesetting error, the author names were interchanged. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Pecoraro Luca, Zoller Thomas. Pediatric Unit, Department of Surgical Sciences, Dentistry, Gynecology and Pediatrics, University...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Paediatric and neonatal sepsis and inflammation

Sepsis has a huge impact on global mortality and has been declared as a priority by the World Health organisation the WHO.1 Children have a high incidence of sepsis especially in the neonatal with an estimated 3 million babies affected worldwide and mortality ranges from 11 to 19%.2 In addition, long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes are affected but this is largely unquantified. However, challenges remain in the early recognition, diagnosis and standardised management of sepsis. This series on Sepsis and inflammation in children reviews the conundrums of diagnostic criteria, biomarkers, management and future strategies to improve outcomes.
HEALTH
BBC

China: Doctor charged for treating fever patient

A doctor in China's Zhoukou city has been charged with a crime for allegedly treating a fever patient while working at a hospital without a fever clinic. Patients with possible Covid symptoms in China can only get treatment at specially designated hospitals. The doctor, only known by their surname Guo,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

WHO recommends two new drugs to treat patients with COVID-19

The drug baricitinib (a type of drug known as a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis) is strongly recommended for patients with severe or critical COVID-19 in combination with corticosteroids, says a WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The BMJ today. Their strong recommendation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Response to: 'Comment on: 'Incidence of chorioretinitis and endophthalmitis in hospitalized patients with fungemia"

Siddiqui MZ, Gebhard GM, Ahmad KT, Sallam AB, Rosenbaum ER, Uwaydat SH. Incidence of chorioretinitis and endophthalmitis in hospitalized patients with fungemia. Eye. 2021. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01477-2. 2. Breazzano MP, Bond JB 3rd, Bearelly S, Kim DH, Donahue SP, Lum F, et al.; American Academy of Ophthalmology. American Academy of Ophthalmology Recommendations...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Observational study of birth outcomes in children with inborn errors of metabolism

We examined the birth outcomes of children with inborn errors of metabolism detected at birth or later in life. We carried out a retrospective cohort study of 1733 children with inborn errors of metabolism and 1,033,693 unaffected children born in Canada between 2006 and 2019. Primary outcomes included preterm birth, low birth weight, congenital anomalies, and other neonatal complications. We estimated adjusted risk ratios (RR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the association of inborn errors of metabolism with each outcome.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Gerd symptoms after laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass: an emerging scenario

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: Using a heart drug to treat COVID patients

PITTSBURGH — Heparin is used during open-heart surgery and blood transfusions, but could a dose of a well-known blood thinner also keep some COVID-19 patients off a ventilator?. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have identified a possible treatment for patients who are moderately sick with COVID. The therapy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
targetedonc.com

Treating a Patient at Endometrial Cancer Relapse

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: When we talk about endometrial cancers that relapse, it’s important to note that there are different subsets, or different types of endometrial cancer. The relapse rate is based on the histological subtype. Women who have endometroid fall under the type 1 endometrial cancers, which are those that are hormonally driven. Their chance of treatment alone with a hysterectomy is 80% to 90%. Occasionally, we give adjuvant therapy, or immediate therapy after surgery, which may include radiation or chemotherapy. In total, 10% to 15% may recur from their disease and may require more systemic therapy. The more aggressive histological subtypes are primarily uterine serous cancers, carcinosarcomas, and clear-cell carcinomas. They make up a minority, about 10% of endometrial disease, but count for 50% to 60% of recurrences due to this disease. It’s much more common for those patients to require systemic therapy. It’s also important to note that the rates of endometrial cancer are rising in this country, and a lot of that is because environmental factors like obesity. Obesity drives the pathogenesis of endometrial cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lifestyle physical activity in manual wheelchair users "“ an overlooked public health opportunity

Public health guidelines and health promotion efforts have traditionally focused on weekly accumulation of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) via structured exercise. There has been a recent paradigm shift towards the organic incorporation of MVPA in daily leisure and non-leisure time, termed "Lifestyle Physical Activity" (LPA). However, this paradigm shift and the underlying research has neglected manual wheelchair users (MWCUs) with spinal cord injury (SCI), who could benefit from LPA. This article argues for expanding the LPA paradigm shift into research and health promotion efforts involving MWCUs with SCI. We suggest a working definition of LPA for MWCUs and candidate metrics for quantifying LPA. This is followed by brief overviews of LPA correlates, outcomes/consequences, and interventions and the need for theory based approaches to study these domains. We lastly suggest an approach for mitigating potential negative outcomes of increased LPA in MWCUs and suggest a research agenda.
FITNESS
KYTV

CoxHealth doctors adjust schedules to treat more acutely ill patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for well-visits cancelations as doctors focus to treat more acutely ill patients as COVID-19 cases spike. CoxHealth shared its plan to relocate doctors in the system. Beginning this week, primary care clinics will call patients to reschedule some wellness appointments. Cox Medical Group President...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Combining RSPH9 founder mutation screening and next-generation sequencing analysis is efficient for primary ciliary dyskinesia diagnosis in Saudi patients

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous ciliopathy. Dysfunction of motile respiratory and nodal cilia results in sinopulmonary symptoms associated with laterality defects (LD) found in half of the patients. The molecular basis of the disease is insufficiently investigated in patients originating from the Arabian Peninsula. In a group of 16 unrelated Saudi patients clinically suspected of PCD and among whom only 5 (31%) had LD, we first screened by PCR-RFLP two founder mutations, RSPH9 c.804_806del and CCDC39 c.2190del previously identified in patients from the Arabian Peninsula and Tunisia, respectively. When negative, targeted panel or whole-exome sequencing was performed. Three patients were homozygous for the mutation in RSPH9, which encodes an axonemal protein that is absent from nodal cilia. None of the patients carried the CCDC39 founder mutation frequent in Tunisia. NGS analysis showed that nine patients had homozygous mutations in PCD genes. In total, sequential RFLP and NGS analysis solved 75% (12/16) of cases and identified ten distinct mutations, among which six are novel, in nine different genes. These results, which highlight the genetic heterogeneity of PCD in Saudi Arabia, show that the RSPH9 c.804_806del mutation is a prevalent mutation among Saudi patients, whereas the CCDC39 c.2190del ancestral allele is most likely related to the Berber population. This study shows that RSPH9 founder mutation first-line screening and NGS analysis is efficient for the genetic exploration of PCD in Saudi patients. The RSPH9 founder mutation accounts for the low rate of LD among Saudi patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

AGEs and renal sodium handling: association with hypertension

Advanced glycation end products (AGEs) are a group of molecules produced by proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids through a nonenzymatic glycation process called the Maillard reaction [1]. AGEs can be classified into those of exogenous and endogenous origin, and exogenous AGEs are produced by a high-temperature diet [1]. On the other hand, the endogenous AGEs accumulate with age, oxidative stress, and chronic diseases such as hypertension,Â diabetes and chronic kidney disease [1]. Conversely, accumulation of AGEs can also cause or exacerbate disease, such as by increasing arterial stiffness or inducing cardiovascular events. However, this association may not be a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and may be related to other pathways such as those involved in the generation of oxidative stress [1, 2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The clinician's guide to randomized trials: interpretation

Ophthalmologists rely on scientific evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to inform clinical decisions. When designed and executed optimally, large RCTs balance both the known and unknown factors that may affect the outcome of interest (e.g. visual acuity, intraocular pressure) resulting, theoretically, in an observed effect solely driven by the intervention/exposure (e.g. drug or surgery). However, an understanding of the fundamental elements of the RCT is essential if clinicians are to accurately interpret the results of RCTs; not all RCTs are designed, conducted, and reported with the same methodological rigour [1, 2].
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

