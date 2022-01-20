ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observational study of birth outcomes in children with inborn errors of metabolism

By Nathalie Auger
Nature.com
 4 days ago

We examined the birth outcomes of children with inborn errors of metabolism detected at birth or later in life. We carried out a retrospective cohort study of 1733 children with inborn errors of metabolism and 1,033,693 unaffected children born in Canada between 2006 and 2019. Primary outcomes included preterm birth, low...

www.nature.com

Medical News Today

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy not linked to adverse birth outcomes

COVID-19 during pregnancy has associations with an increased risk of adverse health outcomes, including maternal mortality and preterm birth. Yet vaccination rates in pregnant people remain low owing to concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. A large Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study involving over 40,000 pregnant...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 worsens maternal, fetal outcomes, studies find

Women who gave birth within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test died at a significantly higher rate than their healthy counterparts, finds a Scottish study yesterday in Nature Medicine. They were also more prone to poor birth outcomes, even if they weren't severely ill, according to a US study in The Lancet Digital Health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations between body composition, fat distribution and metabolic consequences of excess adiposity with severe COVID-19 outcomes: observational study and Mendelian randomisation analysis

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Higher body mass index (BMI) and metabolic consequences of excess weight are associated with increased risk of severe COVID-19, though their mediating pathway is unclear. Methods. A prospective cohort study included 435,504 UK Biobank participants. A two-sample Mendelian randomisation (MR) study used the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

International study identifies predictors of severe outcomes in children with COVID-19

A new international study offers a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 infection and the risk of severe outcomes on young people around the world. The study was co-led by a team of researchers from the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine (CSM), Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and University of California-Davis Medical Center. It followed more than 10,300 children at 41 emergency departments in 10 countries including Canada and the United States, Italy, Spain and Australia.
KIDS
Nature.com

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Targeted newborn metabolomics: prediction of gestational age from cord blood

Our study sought to determine whether metabolites from a retrospective collection of banked cord blood specimens could accurately estimate gestational age and to validate these findings in cord blood samples from Busia, Uganda. Study Design. Forty-seven metabolites were measured by tandem mass spectrometry or enzymatic assays from 942 banked cord...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Infants With Low-Risk Deliveries May Not Need Antibiotics At Birth

The findings could help clinicians tailor the use of early antibiotics in newborns because only infants deemed at risk for infection should receive antibiotics. New research from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) suggests that infants born via uncomplicated cesarean delivery who did not have labor or membrane rupture prior to delivery have a low risk of developing early-onset sepsis and therefore do not need antibiotics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nature.com

Looking back at the neonatal period in early-treated phenylketonuric patients

Current research on the clinical outcome of phenylketonuria (PKU) patients has mainly explored the possible consequences of late exposureÂ to highÂ phenylalanine (Phe) levels in early-treated adult and elderly patients. However, despite the progressively earlier diagnosis and treatment of PKU, the neonatal and infancy periods remain the most vulnerable periods of the brain to Phe, which may cause permanent impairment of early- and late-emerging cognitive functions. The few studies that have measured Phe exposure during the first month of life, before metabolic control is achieved, confirm Phe exposure during the first month as a factor contributing to the final outcome of the disease.
HEALTH
Bay News 9

Study: COVID in pregnancy linked to baby deaths, premature births

Researchers in Scotland are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated after publishing a study that found that women who are infected with COVID-19 late in their pregnancies are more likely to experience serious complications, including the deaths of their babies. What You Need To Know. A Scottish study found that...
WORLD
Nature.com

Author Correction: Association of maternal central adiposity measured by ultrasound in early mid pregnancy with infant birth size

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-76741-8, published online 12 November 2020. The Supplementary Tables file published with this Article contained an error in Table S6. "Impact of pre-pregnancy and pregnancy factors on infant birthweight" where the Î² and CI values for the Variable 'Maternal country of birth outside EU' were incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Family support and medication adherence among residents with hypertension in informal settlements of Nairobi, Kenya: a mixed-method study

Suboptimal medication adherence is a major barrier to hypertension control in Kenya, especially among informal urban settlement areas (sometimes referred to as "slums"). The few studies that have specifically explored medication adherence among this population have received discordant results, implying that additional factors which influence medication adherence merit further investigation. This study explores the relationship between family support and medication adherence among people with hypertension in informal settlements in Nairobi, Kenya. We conducted a quantitative survey followed up by semi-structured qualitative interviews. The sampling frame comprised two health facilities in informal settlement areas of the Korogocho neighborhood and participants were recruited via convenience sampling. We performed multiple logistic regressions for quantitative data and thematic analysis for qualitative data. A total of 93 people participated in the survey (mean age: 57"‰Â±"‰14.7, 66% female). Most participants reported high family support (82%, n"‰="‰76) and suboptimal medication adherence (43% by the Morisky Scale; 76% by the Hill-Bone Scale), with no significant associations between family support and medication adherence. During interviews, many participants reported they lacked health knowledge and education. We suggest that the lack of health knowledge among this population may have contributed to a failure for family support to meaningfully translate into improvements in medication adherence. Our results underscore the need for further research to improve hypertension control among this uniquely disadvantaged population, especially with respect to the possible mediating influence of health education on family support and medication adherence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study makes case for K2 supplementation for children

A new review paper lays out the need for adequate vitamin K2 levels in children. Deficiency is associated with a range of issues including a predisposition toward cardiovascular disease and poor bone health. The new review was published in the journal Children​. It was the work of Dr. Katarzyna Maresz,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The clinician's guide to randomized trials: interpretation

Ophthalmologists rely on scientific evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to inform clinical decisions. When designed and executed optimally, large RCTs balance both the known and unknown factors that may affect the outcome of interest (e.g. visual acuity, intraocular pressure) resulting, theoretically, in an observed effect solely driven by the intervention/exposure (e.g. drug or surgery). However, an understanding of the fundamental elements of the RCT is essential if clinicians are to accurately interpret the results of RCTs; not all RCTs are designed, conducted, and reported with the same methodological rigour [1, 2].
HEALTH
Nature.com

HER3 activation contributes toward the emergence of ALK inhibitor-tolerant cells in ALK-rearranged lung cancer with mesenchymal features

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ALK-TKIs) have shown dramatic efficacy in patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer; however, complete response in these patients is rare. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the emergence and maintenance of drug-tolerant cells in ALK-rearranged lung cancer. Cell based-assays demonstrated that HER3 activation and mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition, mediated through ZEB1 proteins, help maintain cell survival and induce the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Compared with ALK-TKIs alone, cotreatment with pan-HER inhibitor afatinib and ALK-TKIs prevented tumor regrowth, leading to the eradication of tumors in ALK-rearranged tumors with mesenchymal features. Moreover, pre-treatment vimentin expression in clinical specimens obtained from patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer was associated with poor ALK-TKI treatment outcomes. These results demonstrated that HER3 activation plays a pivotal role in the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Furthermore, the inhibition of HER3 signals combined with ALK-TKIs dramatically improves treatment outcomes for ALK-rearranged lung cancer with mesenchymal features.
CANCER
Nature.com

Paediatric and neonatal sepsis and inflammation

Sepsis has a huge impact on global mortality and has been declared as a priority by the World Health organisation the WHO.1 Children have a high incidence of sepsis especially in the neonatal with an estimated 3 million babies affected worldwide and mortality ranges from 11 to 19%.2 In addition, long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes are affected but this is largely unquantified. However, challenges remain in the early recognition, diagnosis and standardised management of sepsis. This series on Sepsis and inflammation in children reviews the conundrums of diagnostic criteria, biomarkers, management and future strategies to improve outcomes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

