The Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 on Friday night at Vivint Arena. The Pistons are one of the worst teams in the league, so it’s not like the Jazz are walking away from this one with a ton of pride or thinking that they’ve fixed all their problems. But the Jazz are in a bit of a rough patch and any win can help morale, and if nothing else they can try to build on the positive things they accomplished on Friday.

