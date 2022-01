As most people keeping up with current events likely know, the pandemic is by no means over. While the quarantine period of the first wave of the pandemic ended long ago, the pandemic is still raging even now, with variants like Delta and Omicron causing more damage at a faster rate than ever before. With the advent of an entirely new variant discovered in France, our initial hopes that the pandemic would be long gone in a couple of years seem to have been quashed.

