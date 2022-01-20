ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Frost Music Live Kicks Off 2022 Season on Valentine's Day

By EastWest Media
musicalamerica.com
 7 days ago

FROST MUSIC LIVE SIGNATURE SERIES KICKS OFF 2022 SEASON. World Renowned Artist Faculty and Student Ensembles Perform with. and Multi GRAMMY® Award Winning Guest Artists of Classical and Jazz. Highlights Include The Jack Quartet, NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington, World Premiere Opera-- The Leopard, The Music of...

www.musicalamerica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin 360

This week in Austin music: The War on Drugs kicks off a two-night stand at ACL Live

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Jan. 13-19. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations. Thursday. KVN, Jake Lloyd, Eimaral Sol at Mohawk outdoor. KVN (pronounced Kevin) is a triple-threat, indie-pop supergroup that combines the talents...
AUSTIN, TX
Augusta Free Press

Three Notch’d Road presents Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia in Love: Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day will be presented over the Valentine’s weekend with events in Staunton, Richmond and Keswick. The schedule includes performances on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, Saturday,...
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Grand Teton Music Festival Announces 2022 Season, July 3-August 27

Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles leads Festival Orchestra in extended eight-week season. Esteemed guest artists include the St. Lawrence String Quartet; pianists Garrick Ohlsson, Joyce Yang, Inon Barnatan and Ingrid Fliter; violinist Augustin Hadelich; cellist Johannes Moser; soprano Capathia Jenkins and guest conductors Eun Sun Kim, Fabien Gabel and Markus Stenz.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciana Souza
Person
Chico Buarque
Person
Claudia Cardinale
musicalamerica.com

BMOP/sound Releases Gail Kubik: Symphony Concertante Album

Gail Kubik: Symphony Concertante (#1085) Composer: Gail Kubik (1914-1984) Works: Divertimento No. 1 (1959), Gerald McBoing Boing (1950), Divertimento No. 2 (1958), Symphony Concertante for Trumpet, Viola, Piano, and Orchestra (1951-53) Performers: Vivian Choi (piano), Terry Everson (trumpet), Frank Kelley (narrator), Jing Peng (viola), Robert Schulz (percussion), Boston Modern Orchestra...
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Daniel Hope Releases America on DG, Tours with Zurich and New Century Chamber Orchestras and Releases Irish Heritage Documentary This Spring

Following up on the intimate and personal collection Hope, recorded under lockdown and released this past fall, British violinist Daniel Hope’s latest album, America, is set for release by Deutsche Grammophon on February 4, 2022. Featuring the Marcus Roberts Trio, soul/R&B singer Joy Denalane, the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and more, the album is a tour through America’s rich musical heritage, from standards by Gershwin and Duke Ellington to music from Bernstein’s West Side Story and Florence Price’s Adoration. Hope – who serves as Music Director of both the Zurich and New Century Chamber Orchestras – tours in support of the album with the former ensemble in Germany this winter (Feb 1–12), and performs an all-Mozart program on tour with the latter (May 12–14). Other engagements this winter and spring include performances of Elgar’s Violin Concerto with Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru and the WDR Sinfonieorchester, and the curation of a mini-festival of 26 concerts on Rügen, Germany’s largest island, in the “Spring Awakening” festival, of which Hope takes over the artistic directorship for one season only. Finally, the violinist explores the Irish side of his heritage in the spring with the release of the documentary Celtic Dreams: Daniel Hope’s Hidden Irish History. As Gramophone magazine notes, “There are few figures in today’s classical music who so perfectly embody the role of ambassador for music as Daniel Hope.”
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Pianist Orion Weiss Releases Arc I: Granados, Janácek, Scriabin on First Hand Records

"Weiss has both powerful technique and exceptional insight" New York, NY (January 25, 2022) — On Friday, March 18, 2022, acclaimed pianist Orion Weiss releases his new album, Arc I: Granados, Janácek, Scriabin, on First Hand Records. Arc I is the inaugural album of an ambitious three-part series and features important works for solo piano from the frantic years of 1911-1913 – the precipice before World War I. The three musical stories on Arc I – Granados’ Goyescas, Janácek’s In the Mists, and Scriabin’s Piano Sonata No. 9 ”Black Mass” – each struggle with the same impossible awareness of what was coming for the world, and in doing so, plunge further into modernity and despair.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Music#Classical Music#Symphonic Music#World Music#Live Performances#Nea#American Brass Quintet#Hmi#The University Of Miami#Macarthur Fellows#Covid#Italian#The New York Times
Variety

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to Perform at ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others. The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok. According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Surviving Garfunkel: How Paul Simon Found His Voice and Made His First Solo Masterpiece

Happy 50th birthday to Paul Simon’s self-titled solo album — the funniest, nastiest, leanest, meanest, and possibly weirdest masterpiece of his great career. When the singer-songwriter dropped Paul Simon on Jan. 24, 1972, it was a shock to a pop audience that was expecting more sweetness in the Simon and Garfunkel mode. But this album was his big Garfunkel Purge, embracing his bitchy wit. It was considered a commercial flop, too eccentric for the millions who liked him better with Artie around. It usually gets overlooked in his story. But for some fans, including this one, it’s the best album...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
CLASSIX 107.9

Black Radio Pioneer Sidney Miller Jr., Has Passed Away

Sidney Miller Jr. was best known for being the founder and publisher of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine. To aspiring Black entrepreneurs and lovers of Black music, he was a true pioneer. In 1976, Sidney Miller Jr. and his wife Susan Miller, launched one of the first Black-owned magazines to solely focus on Black music. The […]
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
WUHF

Geva's 49th season kicks off with air guitar-inspired comedy

A comedy that examines the world of competitive air guitar is now rocking the stage at Geva Theatre. Airness is the first play of Geva's 2022 season, running through Feb. 6. Two-time world air guitar champion Matt Burns is part of the production. Sam Carter caught up with him this morning, along with director Skip Greer, for a preview of the show.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musicalamerica.com

Feb 25: The Claremont Trio releases Queen of Hearts - Gabriela Lena Frank, Sean Shepherd, Judd Greenstein, Helen Grime, Nico Muhly, Kati Agócs

The Claremont Trio Releases Queen of Hearts in Celebration of 20th Anniversary. Featuring Music Commissioned for the Trio by Composers Gabriela Lena Frank, Sean Shepherd, Judd Greenstein, Helen Grime, Nico Muhly, and Kati Agócs. Release Date: February 25, 2022. Claremont Trio: www.claremonttrio.com. “one of America’s finest young chamber groups”...
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Mar 4: Sony Classical releases Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, and Yo-Yo Ma's Beethoven for Three: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 5

Sony Music Masterworks: Larissa Slezak / Jamie Bertel. Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67, I. Allegro con brio. (New York, NY – January 21, 2022) Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, and Yo-Yo Ma's new album, Beethoven for Three: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 5, is set for release on March 4, 2022 on Sony Classical and available for preorder now. The recording erases the border between orchestral and chamber music, presenting two of Beethoven's iconic symphonies in intimate arrangements that maintain the power and immediacy of Beethoven's orchestral works. Accompanying today’s album announcement and preorder is the track release of the first movement from Symphony No. 5 — listen here.
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Elvis Costello Inks Publishing Deal With BMG; Nabil Ayers Named President of Beggars Group U.S.

Elvis Costello has signed a worldwide, exclusive music publishing deal with BMG to represent his entire catalog, including his latest album “The Boy Named If.” Under the agreement, BMG will administer the rights to all of his songs dating back to his 1977 debut album, “My Aim Is True.” His catalogue includes timeless classics such as “Alison,” “Watching the Detectives,” “Everyday I Write The Book,” “Pump It Up,” “Veronica,” and hundreds of others.   A two-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Costello has released some 32 studio albums and his songs have been covered by Linda...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy