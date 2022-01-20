Frost Music Live Kicks Off 2022 Season on Valentine's Day

Following up on the intimate and personal collection Hope, recorded under lockdown and released this past fall, British violinist Daniel Hope’s latest album, America, is set for release by Deutsche Grammophon on February 4, 2022. Featuring the Marcus Roberts Trio, soul/R&B singer Joy Denalane, the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and more, the album is a tour through America’s rich musical heritage, from standards by Gershwin and Duke Ellington to music from Bernstein’s West Side Story and Florence Price’s Adoration. Hope – who serves as Music Director of both the Zurich and New Century Chamber Orchestras – tours in support of the album with the former ensemble in Germany this winter (Feb 1–12), and performs an all-Mozart program on tour with the latter (May 12–14). Other engagements this winter and spring include performances of Elgar’s Violin Concerto with Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru and the WDR Sinfonieorchester, and the curation of a mini-festival of 26 concerts on Rügen, Germany’s largest island, in the “Spring Awakening” festival, of which Hope takes over the artistic directorship for one season only. Finally, the violinist explores the Irish side of his heritage in the spring with the release of the documentary Celtic Dreams: Daniel Hope’s Hidden Irish History. As Gramophone magazine notes, “There are few figures in today’s classical music who so perfectly embody the role of ambassador for music as Daniel Hope.”

