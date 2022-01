Tom Chaplin has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer as he was unmasked as Poodle.Chaplin is best known as the lead singer of the band Keane.During Saturday night’s (22 January) episode, he performed a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten”.Robobunny and Poodle ended up in the bottom two at the end of the episode, with the judges eventually opting to send Robobunny through to the next round.Speaking to ITV after the episode, Chaplin explained the reasoning behind his choice of costume.“One of the prerequisites of doing the show was that I had to be a...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO