SPLC Calls on Georgia General Assembly to Comply with Constitution, Federal Law and Give Opportunity for Public Input When Drawing County Government Maps

Southern Poverty Law Center
 4 days ago

ATLANTA – Today, following the introduction of bills to redistrict county government bodies across many of Georgia’s 159 counties, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and Walden Macht & Haran LLP sent letters to each state legislator reminding them of the General Assembly’s legal obligation to comply with the U.S. Constitution...

NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
