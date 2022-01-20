ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

Goochland Rescheduling January 20th Redistricting Community Meeting Due to Inclement Weather

Cover picture for the articleDue to inclement weather, Goochland County is rescheduling the final January 20th Redistricting Community Meeting that was to occur at 6:30 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church. Please stay tuned to county’s Redistricting website (www.goochlandva.us/redistricting), county website (www.goochlandva.us), and social media channels for an announcement of the rescheduled Redistricting Community Meeting. This...

