Ohio State

The Shame of the Buckeye State: Journalistic Complacency on Episodic Lynching in Ohio from 1872 to 1932

teachingcleveland.org
 3 days ago

The lynching era in Ohio lasted from 1803 to 1937. During these years thirty-five people died at the hands of a lynch mob and seventy-nine escaped from a mob's clutches. This thesis situates the history of lynching in Ohio from 1872 to 1932 and discusses the issue of complacent...

teachingcleveland.org

teachingcleveland.org

"Having Given Them Bayonets, We Will Not Withhold the Ballot"- Republicans and Black Suffrage in Reconstruction Ohio, 1865-1867

Ohio politics during the Reconstruction era has received sparse treatment by historians. Not until 1970 with Felice Bonadio’s North of Reconstruction was there a monograph solely dedicated to Ohio politics during the era. Robert Sawrey wrote his Dubious Victory in 1992, but still the historiography on Reconstruction Ohio remains dramatically underdeveloped. In Ohio, the question of African American suffrage was the single most divisive issue facing politicians during the era. Radical Republicans brought a referendum before the people of Ohio in 1867 to change the state constitution to protect the suffrage rights of both white and black males above the age of 21. The measure failed 216,987 votes (45.9 percent) to 255,340 (54.1 percent) votes. The failure of the suffrage amendment disheartened many Radical Republicans across Ohio and the rest of the North, yet Ohio Republicans managed to elicit more support for suffrage than most states in the North. Such support did not arise randomly; it intentionally developed over a three-year period beginning after the Civil War. Two primary research questions drive this project: 1) Did suffrage become a crucial issue in the state of Ohio earlier than the existing historiography suggests, 2) why were Ohio radicals able to generate more support for black suffrage within the Republican party than in other states in the North? By showing that Republican support (through Congressional voting records, public support via speeches and letters, and by Republican-sympathetic papers throughout the state) for black suffrage existed in significant numbers in 1865 (prior to 1866-1867, as Bonadio, Sawrey and others suggest) in both the Western Reserve and in other parts of the state and only continued to grow until the referendum in the fall of 1867, this project will argue that black suffrage was not only being pursued by radicals, but ultimately by the vast majority of the Republican party. Ohio’s inability to secure black suffrage with overwhelming Republican support will in turn help to explain why other northern states achieved even less success in their pursuit of black suffrage.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio needs 'Basic Equality' for LGBTQ+ people says Index

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An index that measures state laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families said that Ohio needs to focus on basic equality measures. Human Rights Campaign released the 2021 state scorecards for LGBTQ+ people and their families on Thursday. Ohio was included in the list of 22 states where […]
wyso.org

The COVID wave in Ohio is shifting southward

The Ohio Department of Health reports there’s some indication the COVID virus, which has overwhelmed Cleveland hospitals in recent weeks, is moving south in Ohio. State Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says hospitalizations have fallen as much as 24% in Cleveland this week. But he says other parts of the state are experiencing an increase in COVID hospitalizations.
Cleveland.com

Should Ohio offer incentives to keep college graduates from leaving Ohio?

State Reps. Jon Cross, a Hardin County Republican, and Sedrick Denson, a Cincinnati-area Democrat, want to “GROW Ohio” through a bill of that name -- the Graduating and Retaining Ohio’s Workforce (GROW) Ohio Act they introduced in mid-December. The bill would provide numerous incentives and inducements, both monetarily and through workforce opportunities, to keep more graduating Ohio college students in Ohio and make it easier for out-of-state students to establish residency to qualify for extra benefits.
NBC4 Columbus

Has omicron peaked in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jan. 10, 2022, marked the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 during this latest surge of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA). Since then, those numbers have gone down every day. OHA said it is cautiously optimistic about Ohio peaking for this surge, but adds each region in […]
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio among top 10 states people move from

OHIO — Ohio was among the top 10 of states people moved out of in 2021, according to data released by United Van Lines. According to the moving company, Ohio ranked ninth for states where more people left the state than moved in. United Van Lines found that of people moving across Ohio’s borders, 56.3% were leaving the state compared to 43.7% moving in.
Norwalk Reflector

Intel picks Ohio for its $20B factory

COLUMBUS —Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hosted announced the largest single private-sector investment in the state’s history on Friday. Intel has chosen to invest more than $20 billion in two state-of-the-art semiconductor chip fabrication facilities in northwest Licking County, just east of Columbus, the governor said during a press conference.
27 First News

Tina Lindsay Marie Rhodes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lindsay Marie Rhodes, 50, made her transition on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Tina was born January 15, 1971 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Phillip Lindsey and Charlotte Lilly Lindsey. She attended Cardinal Mooney and East. Gateway College. In her early years, she worked...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
