HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — A TV reporter made news of her own Wednesday night when she was hit by a car during a live feed, but was able to get up and finish her report. Tori Yorgey of WSAZ Channel 3 had just begun speaking with anchor Tim Irr, reporting on a water main break and road conditions, when she was hit from behind by the luckily slow-moving vehicle, the video shows. Irr, who was looking at a teleprompter, is left confused when he hears Yorgey suddenly yell “Oh my gosh!”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO