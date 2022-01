Weekly earnings of US full-time workers picked up at the end of 2021 from a year earlier, but significantly less than inflation, government figures showed Wednesday. Median earnings of the more than 116 million workers averaged $1,008 in the fourth quarter, up 2.6% from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, the consumer price index jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the biggest increase in nearly four decades.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO