Digestive Health Products Market Demand Report 2021 - Rapid Growth, Application Scope And Opportunities By 2027

The global static VAR compensator market size was valued at $758.2 million in 2020 and projected to reach $1,135.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing fuel prices and rising awareness of zero-emission transport systems have made the governments of India, Bangladesh, and others increase the emphasis on electrified track work. For instance, according to a report published by the Indian Ministry of Railways, the share of the electrified track has surged from 24% in 2000 to 40% in 2017 and over 65% by the end of 2020. This is anticipated to increase the sales of static VAR compensators for increasing the voltage profile of railway traction systems, thereby fueling the market growth. This factor is predicted to augment the growth of the global market.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO