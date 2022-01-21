Human Augmentation Market worth $341.2 billion by 2026

The global electrostatic precipitator market forecast was valued at $6.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $10.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. The global electricity demand is increasing rapidly, which, in turn, has led the power generation sectors to maximize their power generation capacities. For instance, according to a report published by the Indian Ministry of Power, the electricity generation target from conventional sources for the year 2021-2022 is 1,356 billion unit (BU), which is a growth of around 9.83% as compared to 2020-2021. This has led conventional sources-based power plants such as coal-fired and gas-based power plants to witness a significant growth, wherein electrostatic precipitator is widely used for soot and ash removal purposes from the exhaust gas. In addition, these power plants are connected with the rigorous government regulation for upholding the requirement for keeping particulate matter emissions within standard limits. This is anticipated to increase the sale of electrostatic precipitators among coal-fired and gas-fired power plants, thus creating remunerative opportunities for the market.

