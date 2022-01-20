Police Blotter

TAUNTON (CBS) — A Taunton man was arraigned in court on Friday after allegedly hitting a police cruiser while driving intoxicated. Saul Justa, 44, was arrested on Thursday night after colliding with a State Police cruiser on Cohannet Street in Taunton. Justa is being charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and using an electronic device while driving his car. Police say the collision happened around 10 p.m. Saul Justa in Taunton District Court after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser while intoxicated. (WBZ-TV) The officer who inside the damaged cruiser was treated at Morton Hospital for minor injuries and was released late Thursday night. Once other officers arrived at the scene, they said they determined that the Justa had been drinking. He was then arrested. Justa was released on $100 bail on Friday. He was ordered by a judge to not drive without a valid license. The 44-year-old is scheduled to appear back in court on March 1 for a pre-trial hearing.

