ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police Blotter

City of Madison Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Please see the bulletin below, regarding a Community Notification Meeting, on January...

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

MPD officers responded to reports of two separate armed robberies which occurred within minutes of each other at businesses in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of E. Washington Ave, in which a weapon was threatened and implied, but never seen. While responding, officers located and detained a subject matching the...
MADISON, WI
CBS Boston

Taunton Man Arraigned On OUI Charge After Smashing Into State Police Cruiser

TAUNTON (CBS) — A Taunton man was arraigned in court on Friday after allegedly hitting a police cruiser while driving intoxicated. Saul Justa, 44, was arrested on Thursday night after colliding with a State Police cruiser on Cohannet Street in Taunton. Justa is being charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and using an electronic device while driving his car. Police say the collision happened around 10 p.m. Saul Justa in Taunton District Court after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser while intoxicated. (WBZ-TV) The officer who inside the damaged cruiser was treated at Morton Hospital for minor injuries and was released late Thursday night. Once other officers arrived at the scene, they said they determined that the Justa had been drinking. He was then arrested. Justa was released on $100 bail on Friday. He was ordered by a judge to not drive without a valid license.  The 44-year-old is scheduled to appear back in court on March 1 for a pre-trial hearing.
TAUNTON, MA
The Independent

Newborn boy found abandoned in box with note saying: ‘My mom is so sad to do this’

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska along with a note saying “my mom is so sad to do this”. The baby was found at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve, according to Alaska State Troopers. A woman found the box with the child bundled in blankets. The baby was taken to hospital and “was found to be in good health”, police said. The note found alongside the child said “Please help me!!!”, and added that the child was born 12 weeks premature. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found in a box is discovered

The mother of a newborn baby left inside a cardboard box with a note during the winter season in Fairbanks, Alaska, has been found.Police said on Wednesday that the mother was a juvenile and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” police said.Authorities did not release the mother’s age or identity.The baby had been found bundled in blankets inside a box at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve. The child was taken to a hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Vice

Man ‘Accidentally’ Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be “accidental.”. The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

4 Dead, 1 Injured In ‘Ambush-Style’ Shooting At House Party In Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Four people were killed Sunday in an “ambush-style” shooting during a house party in Inglewood. A fifth person was wounded. The shooting unfolded at an unregulated short-term rental home on Park Avenue near Hargrave Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was then that authorities say responded to a report of “shots being fired.” When they arrived, they located three victims who died. Two others were taken to a local hospital, one of whom died during transport. The fifth victim, who was expected to survive but in critical condition, admitted to being gang-affiliated in another city. It remains unclear...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

Police appeal for witnesses to horror attack on young Asian woman

Vancouver police have appealed for information and witnesses following an unsolved attack on an Asian woman in the city on New Year’s Eve. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Wednesday released video showing the 22-year-old woman being thrown against a wall in broad daylight. She had departed the Hotel Georgia on Vancouver’s West Georgia Street on 31 December when the attack unfolded at around 3.30pm, the department said, “This is a very concerning incident,” said police constable Tania Visintin to the Vancouver Sun. “The victim was just walking down the street minding her own business when it occurred.”The police appeal follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Georgia pastor, wife charged with false imprisonment after people found in locked basement

A Georgia pastor and his wife were arrested on charges of false imprisonment after officials found up to eight people locked in their basement, police said. Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were running the unlicensed "group home" out of their rented Griffin house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance," the Griffin Police Department said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Babes in the Woods killer Russell Bishop dies in hospital

Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop – who murdered two schoolgirls in the 1980s – has died in hospital, the Prison Service said.The 55-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 36 years in 2018 after being found guilty of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.Bishop was 20 years old when he sexually assaulted and strangled the girls in a woodland den in Brighton East Sussex, in October 1986.He was cleared of their murders on December 10 1987 but within three years went on to kidnap, molest and throttle a seven-year-old girl, leaving her for dead at Devils...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hillsboro News-Times

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown

An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police. West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men. The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested over fatal bridge collapse during shooting trip

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter after a fatal bridge collapse during a shooting trip on a farm in Lancashire.Brian Harwood, 73, died after an all-terrain vehicle and the trailer it was pulling plunged into a river in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale on Tuesday.Mr Harwood, from Cumbria was one of 11 people travelling as part of a shooting party across a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, when it gave way, Lancashire Constabulary said.Police were called at around 4.25pm following reports of a serious incident on a farm and Mr Harwood was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy