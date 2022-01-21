Dak Prescott fined $25K for comments about refs

Colin Cowherd: “Who were the ‘STARS’ of the playoffs last week? Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, and Mike Evans… Oh wait, that’s because they’re STARS in the regular season. Nick Foles is an outlier, we don’t ask our ‘good’ players to perform BETTER in the playoffs. Troy Aikman was top 3 in the league in his prime, Michael Irvin was a Hall of Famer, and Emmitt Smith was arguably the best running back. They also had a Hall of Fame coach elevating them. Does anyone consider that Dak, CeeDee Lamb, and Zeke AREN’T stars? The best player on the field last week was Deebo Samuel. If you look at the Cowboys' best players right now, are you asking CeeDee Lamb, Dak, and Zeke to be something they can’t be? Dak against playoff teams not named the Eagles this year was 1-5 with a 92 passer rating. That’s Mac Jones. CeeDee Lamb disappeared at the end of this year, 7 straight games without a touchdown, and the drops. Why would they be stars in the playoffs? They weren’t stars during the year. The best Cowboys player right now is Micah Parsons, watch the games, he ‘looks’ better than everybody else. Number two is Zack Martin, and number three is Trevon Diggs. Those are their three best dominating players. After that, the punter, and old left tackle Tyron Smith, who week-to-week his health is an issue. You’re asking CeeDee Lamb, who disappeared at the end of the year to be a great player. You’re asking Zeke to be a great player – he was three years ago. You’re asking Dak to be great against a great defense. That 49ers defense is 3-0 against Aaron Rodgers the last three games in the playoffs. You gotta be careful about asking people to do something they don’t do. CeeDee Lamb is potentially really good but he’s not a star yet, he’s just a talented playmaker. Nobody wants to acknowledge this but Dak is kind of in the Kirk Cousins class. We don’t put him in the Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, or Tom Brady class… Don’t ask non-stars against better competition to dominate. There’s a reason Aikman, Irvin, and Emmitt did – they were as good as anyone in the world at their position in their prime, with a Hall of Fame coach. Not only are Dak, Zeke, and Lamb not in that class, do you think Mike McCarthy is elevating people??” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO