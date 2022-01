WEST POINT – Coach Brian Riley has a reigning All-American on his skaters’ roster but he says sophomore goaltender Gavin Abric has been the MVP for the Black Knights. The Black Knight heads into the second half of its Atlantic Hockey schedule with a .500 league mark and fifth-place spot in the standings and Riley attributes the success to Abric, the netminder who replaced his other All-American from last season, current AHL pro Trevin Kozlowski.

WEST POINT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO