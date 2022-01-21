ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne is getting 1,500 e-scooters to help you zip around the city

By Nicola Dowse
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelburnians will soon have an extra transport option to zip around the city. From February 1, Melbourne is teaming up with Lime and Neuron Mobility to provide residents and tourists with 1,500 e-scooters to ride on. The e-scooter rollout is part of a...

www.timeout.com

Time Out Global

Grab a free brekky on-the-go this week in Melbourne at Fed Square

Are you on the hunt for a complete brekky option for those busy mornings when you don’t even have a minute to pop some toast on? Let us suggest Coles Breakfast on the Move (BOM) – a convenient solution that is packed full of calcium, a great source of protein and has 11 essential vitamins and minerals. And guess what? If you happen to be in Melbourne this week, you’re invited to come down and give it a try.
knowtechie.com

Everything you need to know about electric scooters

Electric scooters are taking the world of transportation by storm. The market is expected to grow by 30% per year through 2028 due to rising demand and popularity. You’ll find electric scooters for adults and kids that can help you traverse cities, parks, and tourist attractions with greater ease.
The Independent

New Highway Code rules change who has priority at roundabouts

Three new updates to the Highway Code will be coming into force this year.One of the revisions is to introduce a road user hierarchy, which will give road users who have the potential to cause greater harm - such as drivers of passenger vehicles and cars - more responsibility to protect those around them. The Department for Transport (DfT) has said the new measures will be implemented from 29 January.Here, The Independent takes a look at the changes coming into force in England, Scotland and Wales. Hierarchy of Road UsersThe government will rank road users to ensure those who...
The Independent

Calls for London to scrap new road tunnel as city looks to reduce car activity

London’s mayor is facing renewed calls to scrap plans for a new road tunnel under the Thames as part of the drive to cut car journeys.Friends of the Earth called for Sadiq Khan to “go a step further” than a proposed shake up of charges for motorists in the capital and call an end to the project. A new tunnel is being built in east London linking Silvertown, a district near London City Airport, to the Greenwich Peninsula on the other side of the river. Transport for London says the Silvertown Tunnel - which is scheduled to open in 2025...
The Independent

How do cities around the world react when pollution gets particularly bad?

Londoners were told to avoid outdoor strenous physical activity when faced with the prospect of very high pollution levels on Friday.The advice later changed to only those at-risk, such as people with heart and lung conditions, when the level was downgraded. The messaging triggered a backlash from some, who wanted more concrete action to reduce pollution rather than suggestions on how to change behaviour to stay safe. Just a wild idea, why not reduce pollution so people can do physical activity.Why do we always seem to be addressing the symptoms and not tackling the cause?https://t.co/CVXj2zJurH— Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) January 14,...
PLANetizen

E-Scooter Helmet Laws Could Harm Ridership

With Miami becoming the largest U.S. city to implement a helmet law for e-scooter riders, some micromobility advocates warn that the mandate will stunt the growth of the industry and impose an undue barrier that will discourage ridership, reports Jason Plautz. E-scooter supporters worry that despite initiatives on the part of operators to distribute helmets, the requirement will lead to reduced scooter trips when people inevitably forget their helmets at home or want to take an unplanned ride.
Time Out Global

'Going through hell': how Sydney’s hospos are facing the realities of ‘Let it rip’

In early December of 2021, following two turbulent years of restrictions and an urgent campaign to hasten the vaccine rollout from a shuffle to a sprint, it seemed Australians were finally on the home stretch of the ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown. With nearly 95 per cent of the adult population double jabbed in NSW, business owners were relieved to have reached what many believed to be the final throes of the pandemic.
Time Out Global

Halfords is offering Northern line commuters free eBike loans

The news that a big stretch of the Northern line’s Bank branch – from Kennington to Moorgate – was going to close down for 17 flipping weeks for upgrades was naturally greeted with dismay. So, there’s a pandemic, it’s January, it’s freezing cold, you’re poor etc etc. And now your commute has just become (more of) a nightmare.
Time Out Global

London City Airport is launching loads of cheap and sunny new routes this summer

Ah, London City Airport. You know, that tiny, weeny airport in the Docklands that everyone knows exists, but not very many people (well, only five million or so per year) actually use? It might just be about to get a whole lot more popular. British Airways has added loads of cheap new holiday routes, including flights to cultural hotspots Milan, Thessaloniki and Barcelona, and beach destinations Faro and Mykonos.
gizmochina.com

Yamaha launches the EMF e-scooter powered by Gogoro’s swappable battery

Taiwanese company Gogoro seems to be on a ball with the raft of announcements surrounding the company. Just after attracting significant funding for its swappable battery technology, the latest Yamaha electric scooter will sport Gogoro’s batteries. The Yamaha EMF has a very striking design that shows futuristic body panels and has a unique look from any of Yamaha’s previous models. The Yamaha EMF will be powered by a 7.6 kWh mid-mounted electric motor that uses a final chain drive to the rear wheel.
Time Out Global

Paper Plane Project

T-One Building is home to Bangkok’s current rooftop hotspot Tichuca, but it’s high time we trained the spotlight on the other cool venues in this skyscraper. Paper Plane Project, which also takes up a spot at T-One Building, has recently caught the attention of city dwellers who find novelty in chilling out in a space that’s both a co-working space and a bar.
Time Out Global

A 1.5-acre green space is opening up in the heart of the City

Broadgate is currently one of London’s greyest corners, packed with shiny new tower blocks and precious little nature. But all that’s about to change with the opening of a new public park that’ll quadruple the amount of green space in the area. Its 1.5 acres of land include 420 square metres of verdant lawns for city workers to eat their Pret lunches on, shrubs and trees to breathe essential oxygen into the polluted atmosphere, and even an amphitheatre for extra seating space.
Time Out Global

ABC10

Here are Sacramento's new rules for e-bikes and scooters in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anyone cruising through Sacramento on an e-bike or scooter will have some new rules to heed in 2022. The bikes and scooters impacted are part of ride-sharing programs. Generally, people can pay to borrow these bikes and ride them around town. However, city officials say the rideshare program has caused some issues with people leaving bikes in areas where they are blocking sidewalks.
SACRAMENTO, CA

