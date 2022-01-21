Melbourne is getting 1,500 e-scooters to help you zip around the city

True to its name, this wide stretch of sand truly feels hidden—or at least some of its access points do. You’ll find two main entrances here on either end of the beach: one right on the sand next to the eastbound 534 bus stop (across from Via Escondido Drive), and another through a narrow, lush tunnel of stairs next to a very postmodern condo complex (just west of the blufftop Geoffrey’s, where you’ll also find a staircase down from the restaurant itself, if you don’t mind crashing brunch). We suggest using the entrance farthest to the west; most of the dry sand west of here is open to the public. Up for more a pre- or post-beach hike? There’s access to a trailhead for Escondido Falls just to the west and across the street.

