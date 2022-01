* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strongest along the Malibu coast. * WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO