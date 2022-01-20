ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vespakinin-M, a natural peptide from Vespa magnifica, promotes functional recovery in stroke mice

By Hairong Zhao
Cover picture for the articleAcute ischemic stroke triggers complex systemic pathological responses for which the exploration of drug resources remains a challenge. Wasp venom extracted from Vespa magnifica (Smith, 1852) is most commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis as well as neurological disorders. Vespakinin-M (VK), a natural peptide from wasp venom, has remained largely unexplored...

Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated microglial oxidative phosphorylation and phagocytosis stimulate post-stroke brain remodeling and cognitive function recovery in mice

New research shows that disease-associated microglia in neurodegenerative brains present features of elevated phagocytosis, lysosomal functions, and lipid metabolism, which benefit brain repair. The underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. Intracellular pH (pHi) is important for regulating aerobic glycolysis in microglia, where Na/H exchanger (NHE1) is a key pH regulator by extruding H+ in exchange of Na+ influx. We report here that post-stroke Cx3cr1-CreER+/âˆ’;Nhe1flox/flox (Nhe1 cKO) brains displayed stimulation of microglial transcriptomes of rate-limiting enzyme genes for glycolysis, tricarboxylic acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. The other upregulated genes included genes for phagocytosis and LXR/RXR pathway activation as well as the disease-associated microglia hallmark genes (Apoe, Trem2, Spp1). The cKO microglia exhibited increased oxidative phosphorylation capacity, and higher phagocytic activity, which likely played a role in enhanced synaptic stripping and remodeling, oligodendrogenesis, and remyelination. This study reveals that genetic blockade of microglial NHE1 stimulated oxidative phosphorylation immunometabolism, and boosted phagocytosis function which is associated with tissue remodeling and post-stroke cognitive function recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Extensive primary production promoted the recovery of the Ediacaran Shuram excursion

Member IV of the Ediacaran Doushantuo Formation records the recovery from the most negative carbon isotope excursion in Earth history. However, the main biogeochemical controls that ultimately drove this recovery have yet to be elucidated. Here, we report new carbon and nitrogen isotope and concentration data from the Nanhua Basin (South China), where Î´13C values of carbonates (Î´13Ccarb) rise from"‰âˆ’"‰7"° to âˆ’1"° and Î´15N values decrease from"‰+5.4"° to"‰+2.3"°. These trends are proposed to arise from a new equilibrium in the C and N cycles where primary production overcomes secondary production as the main source of organic matter in sediments. The enhanced primary production is supported by the coexisting Raman spectral data, which reveal a systematic difference in kerogen structure between depositional environments. Our new observations point to the variable dominance of distinct microbial communities in the late Ediacaran ecosystems, and suggest that blooms of oxygenic phototrophs modulated the recovery from the most negative Î´13Ccarb excursion in Earth history.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thickness of retinal pigment epithelium"“Bruch's membrane complex in adult Chinese using optical coherence tomography

To study thickness of RPE"“BM complex in adult Chinese subjects and its correlation with systemic and ocular biometric parameters. Population-based longitudinal study. Cross-sectional study. Participants. The population-based Beijing Eye Study 2011 included 3468 individuals with a mean age of 64.6"‰Â±"‰9.8 years (range: 50"“93 years).
CHINA
Nature.com

Epigenetic insights into the pathogenesis of Kawasaki disease

It has been suggested that the prenatal and perinatal environments influence the development of diseases in adulthood. During the Dutch famine of World War II, children exposed to low nutrition in utero during pregnancy showed a high incidence of obesity in adulthood.1 Various stresses during the fetal period, including preterm birth and low birth weight, increase the future risks of coronary artery disease, stroke, liver disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and chronic kidney disease.1,2,3 In addition, it is becoming clear that stresses during the early postnatal period can affect health in later life. This hypothesis, previously known as the Barker hypothesis, has now evolved into the DOHAD (Developmental Origins of Health and Disease) hypothesis. Prenatal and perinatal fetal exposures can induce epigenetic modifications that persist into adulthood and contribute to disease development later in life. Such epigenetic modifications include DNA methylations, histone modifications, and microRNAs that modify gene transcription and expression. Thus, the fetal period and infancy hold the keys to lifelong health. Determination of the relationships between diseases after birth and stresses during the fetal period and infancy is an important field in health-related research. In recent years, epigenetic therapies have been attracting attention as novel treatments for cancer, and in the future, these therapies are expected to prevent and treat various diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

HER3 activation contributes toward the emergence of ALK inhibitor-tolerant cells in ALK-rearranged lung cancer with mesenchymal features

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ALK-TKIs) have shown dramatic efficacy in patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer; however, complete response in these patients is rare. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the emergence and maintenance of drug-tolerant cells in ALK-rearranged lung cancer. Cell based-assays demonstrated that HER3 activation and mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition, mediated through ZEB1 proteins, help maintain cell survival and induce the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Compared with ALK-TKIs alone, cotreatment with pan-HER inhibitor afatinib and ALK-TKIs prevented tumor regrowth, leading to the eradication of tumors in ALK-rearranged tumors with mesenchymal features. Moreover, pre-treatment vimentin expression in clinical specimens obtained from patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer was associated with poor ALK-TKI treatment outcomes. These results demonstrated that HER3 activation plays a pivotal role in the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Furthermore, the inhibition of HER3 signals combined with ALK-TKIs dramatically improves treatment outcomes for ALK-rearranged lung cancer with mesenchymal features.
CANCER
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prevalence and natural history of schwannomas in neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2): the influence of pathogenic variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study explores the natural history of vestibular, trigeminal and lower cranial nerve schwannomas (VS, TS, LCNS) in patients with Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), to understand how pathogenic variants (PVs) of the NF2 gene affect tumour burden and growth rate, viaÂ a retrospective analysis of a UK NF2 centre database and imaging. VS, TS and LCNS location and size were measured in accordance with a standardised protocol. PVs were categorised in accordance with the UK NF2 Genetic Severity Score (GSS). 153 patients (age 5"“82) had 458 schwannomas, of which 362 were previously untreated comprising: 204 VS, 93 TS, and 65 LCNS (IX, X, XI). 322 schwannomas had sequential imaging allowing growth rate analysis with a mean follow-up of 45 months. VS were universally present, and bilateral in 146/153 cases. 65% of tumours grew >2"‰mm during the study period at mean rate 2.0"‰mm/year. Significant association was found between increasing GSS and growth rate. TS occurred in 66/153 patients (bilateral in 27/153); 31% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.8"‰mm/yr). Significant increase in tumour prevalence was noted with increasing GSS. LCNS were found in 47/153 patients (bilateral in 19/153); 27% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.9"‰mm/yr). The trend for increased prevalence with increasing GSS did not reach significance. VS growth rate was significantly influenced by GSS and they were much more likely to grow than TS and LCNS. TS prevalence also correlated with increasing GSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of milk-derived bioactive peptides on the lipid stability and functional properties of beef nuggets

The present study was conducted to ascertain the beneficial effects of bioactive peptides on the oxidative stability and functional properties of beef nuggets. In this study, milk casein protein hydrolysates were extracted and incorporated into beef nuggets which were then subjected to different assessment parameters including oxidative stability, functional capability as well as microbial and physico-chemical quality tests were performed for determining the meat quality at different storage periods. The casein protein hydrolysate powder (CPH) was added at different concentrations in nuggets CPH 2%, 4%, 6% and 8%, with reference to storage period of 0, 5, 10 and 15Â days at 4Â Â°C. The results regarding total phenolic contents (TPC) and DPPH free radical scavenging assay showed a significant increased with respect to CPH powder and significantly decreased with respect to storage interval. The TVBN, TBARS and POV of the CPH powder incorporated raw beef nuggets also differed significantly within groups with storage time. Higher POV and TBARS were noticed in the CPH 8% incorporated beef nuggets. However, the raw beef nuggets that were made by the incorporation 8% CPH powder, maintained significantly lower level of TBARS at the end of the storage period in contrast with the levels of the control (CPH 0%). The results of the pH and Hunter color test also showed a significant difference with respect to different groups. The microbiological analysis of beef nuggets showed a significant decrease in the level of both the total aerobic and coliform counts and also indicated a decreasing trend in the level of contamination by these bacteria within the groups. This depicted that the casein protein hydrolysate powder (CPH) or simply, the peptide powder has the strong ability to decrease lipid oxidation and related shelf-life retarding natural processes occurring in the meat. It can also greatly enhance the functional properties of the raw meat (beef) and meat products. Thus, it is seen that the bioactive peptides (BAP's) are a key factor in improving the oxidative stability and functional properties of beef nuggets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Phosphodiesterase 4D promotes angiotensin II-induced hypertension in mice via smooth muscle cell contraction

Hypertension is a common chronic disease, which leads to cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, and its prevalence is increasing. The cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-protein kinase A (PKA) pathway participates in multiple cardiovascular diseases. Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4 has been shown to regulate PKA activity via cAMP specific hydrolysis. However, whether PDE4-cAMP-PKA pathway influences hypertension remains unknown. Herein, we reveal that PDE4D (one of PDE4 isoforms) expression is upregulated in the aortas of experimental hypertension induced by angiotensin II (Ang II). Furthermore, knockout of Pde4d in mouse smooth muscle cells (SMCs) attenuates Ang II-induced hypertension, arterial wall media thickening, vascular fibrosis and vasocontraction. Additionally, we find that PDE4D deficiency activates PKA-AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) signaling pathway to inhibit myosin phosphatase targeting subunit 1 (MYPT1)-myosin light chain (MLC) phosphorylation, relieving Ang II-induced SMC contraction in vitro and in vivo. Our results also indicate that rolipram, a PDE4 inhibitor, may be a potential drug for hypertension therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Primary extra-skeletal Ewing's sarcoma presenting as an epidural Soft Tissue Lesion causing cauda equina syndrome in an adolescent girl: a case report

Primary epidural Ewing's sarcoma in the lumbar spinal canal is a rare condition and very few cases are reported in the literature. A fifteen-year-old girl presented with low backache associated with sudden onset of weakness and radiculopathy of both lower limbs for 10 days, bowel and bladder involvement for 3 days. Physical examination revealed grade 0/5 power and absent sensations below L4 dermatomal level and perianal region (ASIA A). Plantar reflex was mute bilaterally. Magnetic resonance imaging revealed an extradural lesion within the spinal canal at the L3"“L4 level. The patient underwent an emergency posterior decompression, extradural lesion excision and instrumented stabilization L3"“L5. Based on histopathological examination of the tissue specimen, we diagnosed the lesion as Ewing sarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Removal of race from estimation of kidney function

Concerns regarding the incorrect use of race as a biological construct and the resulting negative effect on health equity have led to reconsideration of the inclusion of race in equations for estimating glomerular filtration rate. Now, two studies report that cystatin-C-based equations can accurately estimate glomerular filtration rate independent of race.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Getting the upper hand in ALS

Ubiquitin is perhaps the most aptly described molecule-ubiquitous to tissues throughout the body. Multiple copies of ubiquitin (polyubiquitin) tag proteins for degradation and this plays an important role in various neurodegenerative diseases. This discovery earned a Nobel prize and has become a critical area of research and drug discovery. Genc et al. provide strong evidence that UCHL1-an enzyme crucial for regulating polyubiquinated proteins at multiple levels-may be able to reverse degeneration of upper motor neurons in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), one of the most aggressive neurodegenerative diseases. ALS, defined by Charcot in 1869, has to involve the loss of both upper and lower motor neurons leading to paralysis of voluntary muscles over a period of 3"“5 years. While ~10% of all ALS cases are associated with specific gene mutations involving C9orf72, TDP-43 and SOD1 and others, the majority are "sporadic" with no known genetic origin. ALS is also now considered a proteinopathy with TDP-43 as the central player.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The endometrial carcinoma market

Endometrial carcinoma develops in the innermost lining of the uterus. It is the most commonly diagnosed gynaecological cancer in developed countries. The majority of diagnosed cases are early-stage cancer (stage I–II) with disease confined to the uterus; early-stage disease is treated surgically with curative intent. The treatment of advanced disease (stage III–IV), either newly diagnosed or recurrent, depends predominantly on histopathology, staging, grading and molecular markers of the tumour.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
todayspractitioner.com

Effects of dietary selenium on immune function of spleen in mice

Xin Zhang, Liangliang Zhang, Kaide Xia, Jie Dai, Jiangtao Huang, Yun Wang, Guiming Zhu, Zuquan Hu, Zhu Zeng, Yi Jia. The effects of selenium on serum cytokines, immune cell composition and spleen proteome in mice are still unclear. In this study, male mice were fed with selenium-containing diets for eight weeks, and serum cytokines were assayed using Luminex liquid suspension chip. The spleen was obtained for histological morphology, immunohistochemistry and proteome sequencing. The results indicated that the spleen index and histological structure of the spleen were reduced and damaged with low and high selenium. Serum cytokines were regulated by selenium. Additionally, compared with medium selenium, there were 180 and 189 differential proteins with high and low selenium, respectively. The differential proteins were mainly associated with metabolic processes, regulation of response to oxidative stress, cell maturation and differentiation, cytokines and receptor binding, and were verified using Western blotting. In conclusion, it was suggested that low and high selenium affected the secretion of cytokines and impaired the immune function of the spleen.
SCIENCE

