The more I travel, the more I appreciate not having to pack and unpack, carry bags up and down stairs, or worry about whether I can figure out a transfer from one point to another. Even though I speak numerous foreign languages, it’s still a godsend to have someone else deal with the details like confirming reservations and itineraries. And now, as we face pandemic concerns and changing testing requirements, it’s wonderful to have someone else grab the reins.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO