With just a little more than two weeks to go before its long-awaited release, Nintendo has now shared a new overview trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Set in the Hisui region, the new title will feature a different kind of gameplay from the usual Pokémon games fans are accustomed to, with a more 3D approach similar to the Wild area in Pokémon Sword and Shield. You’ll be joining the Galaxy Expedition Team’s Survey Corps, journeying around Jubilife Village and its surroundings to research, catch and incidentally combat various Pokémon in the area. Unlike many of the franchise’s previous games, players will now also be able to ride Pokémon, craft items from things you pick up, customize your trainer loadout, and also explore integrated photography.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO