Two city pols on Thursday led a request to President Joe Biden asking him to help New York City battle the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. In a letter spearheaded by U.S. Reps. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Jamaal Bowman (D-Bronx and Westchester), and signed by other members of New York’s congressional delegation, the lawmakers asked the president to provide free rapid test kits to New York City, and issue additional guidance for schools to ensure that they are safe. The letter also asked for rapid test kits to be accompanied with translations to make sure that all communities across the five boroughs can access and understand how to use the tests.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO