ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Killer Kross Reflects On What Went Wrong In WWE, More

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio, where he ended up talking about what went wrong in WWE. Kross revealed that the feedback from Vince was positive: “He told me he was very happy with everything I was doing. In terms of bringing a character...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Karrion Kross Speaks Out On Went Wrong During His Time With WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Karrion Kross talked about what went wrong during his run with the company:. “I went wrong with this, in retrospect, maybe perhaps being too over compliant. I wasn’t crazy about the outfit. Now I will say, I felt comfortable wearing it. I knew it looked a little silly, but from my point of view at the time, I wanted to embrace these ideas given to me because people previously had embraced the ideas I had given to them. It was a collaboration. I wanted to demonstrate that at the time. I probably should have said no, and I probably should have tried to sell them on what we created and what we had done in NXT, and say I really believe we should have really stayed the course with this, and fans were invested in this. The moment we walked out there with that presentation in NXT, people online, and that was the only time to engage as we didn’t have a crowd, people online said they wanted to see that at WrestleMania. I really should have attempted to assert myself with that idea. Respectfully, where I think they went wrong with us was not providing the audience with a little bit more continuity and explanation of what was going on because people checked out emotionally from what they were watching because they didn’t have an explanation as to what was going on. In the written world of fiction, we can come up with any reason whatsoever, as long as it’s logical and respectful to their intelligence, watching as to why things are off, or why things are different. From week to week, they never got that, so they checked out. It got to analytical mode rather than enjoying the story, taking in what we were doing, and getting into what we were putting ourselves through. They just sat there wondering, ‘What is going on?’ That’s the worst thing you could possibly want in wrestling is when they are no longer attached emotionally to what is going on. You’re dead in the water, and it’s very difficult to get them out of that.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson Says His Match With Adam Page Wasn’t Easy For Brie

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Muscle & Fitness, where he revealed Brie Bella’s reaction to his bloody AEW World Championship match against Adam Page. Danielson said it wasn’t easy on his wife, but she trusts him: “The last match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, in which I was a bloody mess, she was a little perturbed by that one, but she knows that also, I am very conscious of my health.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins References AEW’s Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

As seen during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins made a reference to Jon Moxley. In the opening segment, Rollins came out to interrupt a promo segment where Roman Reigns was being celebrated for being WWE Universal Champion for 508 days. Rollins noted that the only reason Reigns is still champion is because the Usos come to his aide every time. Rollins said,
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Busted Open Radio#Nxt
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MVP Reveals Why He Thinks Brock Lesnar Is ‘Soft,’ Talks Bianca Belair

During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, MVP commented on wanting Bianca Belair in the Hurt Business, why he thinks Brock Lesnar is “soft”, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On wanting Bianca Belair...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Paige Tears Down Bully Ray Following His Recent Comments Regarding Jon Moxley

Following Bully Ray’s recent comments regarding Jon Moxley, he has found himself in hot water with various wrestling stars. Bully Ray stated that Moxley should have apologized to the fans regarding his absence. The latest name to add to the list of talents who have taken exceptions to the Bully Ray’s comments is Paige.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE announced several matches for next week’s go-home edition of SmackDown. This will be the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The following two matches are confirmed:. * Naomi vs. Sonya Deville. * The New Day (Big E. & Kofi...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Star To Become A Free Agent Next Month

Lio Rush announced on social media that he will be a free agent next month. The former WWE and current AEW star stated that his AEW contract will expire on February 14, 2022. There have been questions regarding his AEW status as of late as he hasn’t been seen on AEW programming. His storyline with Dante Martin has been dropped.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

More AEW Departures Are Expected

PWInsider reported today that Lio Rush is not the only AEW star that will leave the company following the end of their current deals. While one of them is Peter Avalon, other wrestlers are expected to depart the company in the next 30-60 days. More wrestlers who are expected to...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After Friday Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air?

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown going off the air, there was a six-man tag team dark match that took place for the fans in attendance. The bout saw Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeat The Bloodline to send the crowd home happy. The finish came when Reigns got Curb Stomped by Rollins.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Killer Kross On Being “A More Complete Version” Of Himself Post-WWE

Killer Kross was a dominant, two-time NXT Champion. But his run on WWE’s main roster was brief and eventually ended with his release from the company last November. Still, Kross looks back on his time in WWE as a learning experience. “I learned so much in my entire experience...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame To Take Place Tonight, ROH TV

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) for the ROH World tag team titles at Final Battle: End of an Era will be airing on this week’s edition of “ROH TV”. This match was voted 2021 Ring of Honor Match of the Year. GCW...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The IInspiration (The IIconics) Refused Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE released many wrestlers over the last couple years, but they might have realized that they don’t have enough women for the Royal Rumble. Fightful Select reported today that WWE called some former talents who have been cut in the former IIconics, who refused. According to the report, WWE...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For Matches On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select put together a list of the WWE producers for a few matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below:. – Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair were produced by Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eight Matches Confirmed For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter today, announcing eight matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the updated lineup below:. * Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Myles Hawkins & Action Andretti. * Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale. * Ethan Page...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Doudrop Calls Match With Becky Lynch 15 Years In The Making

Doudrop was recently interviewed by talkSPORT to promote her RAW Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble, a match she called 15 years in the making. The former Piper Niven explained why her wait has been so long: “I don’t know if people know this, but...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Edge Was In Attendance For FTR’s Match With Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Photo)

Earlier today, FTR faced the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express tag team at a Big Time Wrestling event. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was among the names spotted in the crowd. The Rated-R Superstar took to Twitter to show a picture of the encounter between the two great tag teams, stating that he paid a visit to some old friends.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy