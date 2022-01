The Town of Waxhaw has just learned of the passing of Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez. Mayor Alvarez was a great municipal partner who not only had positive impact on Indian Trail but also to the Town of Waxhaw and Union County. We will miss his friendship and partnership. Our deepest condolences to the Alvarez family and to the Town of Indian Trail.

INDIAN TRAIL, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO