Pony bets Annie that she can’t go a whole day without saying no…. Annie is determined to go to her first sleepover, but Pony’s homesickness threatens to change that…. For the former episode, much of the humor comes from basically stealing the premise of the Jim Carrey 2008 Movie “Yes Man” where Annie is obligated to a bet by having to forcibly say “yes” to anything and everything Pony asks regardless of how ridiculous & mischievous it all seems for the sake of making sure Pony willingly goes to the Vet for his usual checkup. And to put it mildly, wacky consequential chaos ensues.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO