This season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have relied heavily on their rushing attack with Leonard Fournette. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury forced Fournette to miss the end of the season on injured reserve (IR). Even though he was activated ahead of the Wild Card matchup against the Eagles, Fournette did not play. With that said, will he be healthy enough to play in the Divisional Round against the Rams, or will Fournette’s lingering injury keep him out again this week?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO