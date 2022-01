Recapping the first seven episodes of The Faraway Paladin. Don’t watch this. That’s the easiest and simplest thing I can tell you right now. If you’ve been watching up until now then you have literally no reason to watch this. The individual episodes will do more for you and there hasn’t even been that much that watching them should be hard. Seriously I don’t understand the point of doing a recap this soon, I’m sure it was to give the people a break and still put something out but c’mon. It also skips a lot of the funniest parts and a good portion of the worldbuilding. It essentially skips the first three episodes so yeah… just watch the show proper.

