Central high debate team members place at Boulder tournament

CHEYENNE – The Central High School speech and debate team had many members take home awards at the Fairview Freeze Tournament, hosted by Fairview High School in Boulder, last weekend.

There were two competitions within the tournament, one asynchronous and one live.

Julia Steele won first place in both asynchronous POI and Poetry, as well as Duo with Whitney Brooks. Steele's duo partner also took home first place in Oratory. Austin Winstead and Ariellen Ivester placed third in Duo.

Hannah Beurer won third in asynchronous POI, and Samiaa Widi placed third in Poetry.

Winstead came in second place for asynchronous Humor, as well as first place for live Humor. Chloe Johnson came in third for live Humor.

Gwen Hargett won first place in asynchronous Creative Storytelling.

Lily Leman took home first in the live POI debate.

Reuben McGuire came in second place for live Informative.

Aurora Dunning, Jordyn Fisher and Madisen Laird also placed throughout the tournament.