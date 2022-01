The next Bloodrush will soon be upon us in Dead by Daylight. Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on those precious Bloodpoints. The Dead by Daylight Bloodrush event is one of the most reliable ways to gather those all-important Bloodpoints. The good news is, the next Bloodrush is coming, so all Dead by Daylight killers will need to sharpen their blades. Survivors on the other hand, will need to sharpen their wits and prepare to run!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO