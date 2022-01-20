All David Lynch Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

The biggest box office hit of the top 10 comedies of 2021 was Zola, which pulled in a whopping $5 million. In other words, unless they came disguised as an action flick or animated movie, comedies were not a huge priority for the major studios last year. The best ones we got were smaller titles that might have been a little more difficult for the average moviegoer to track down, like the decidedly lo-fi Language Lessons, which takes place entirely as a series of conversations on computer screens. To further illustrate the point, the top comedy of the year was Shiva Baby, which centers on a college student trying to avoid a bevy of uncomfortable situations at a Jewish funeral service. So yes, not exactly “blockbuster event” material, but these gems prove you can score laughs without the aid of a gun-toting smartass raccoon.
Comments / 0