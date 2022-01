According to the Associated Press, robot umpires will be used in at least one division in Triple-A in 2022. This report appears to be on the basis of a job posting on MLB’s website, seeking Automated Ball and Strike (ABS) operators to run the systems. Judging by the job posting, the robo-umps will be used in the Triple-A West and Low-A Southeast leagues, as well as “other non-MLB games and venues” in 2022.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO