Omicron batters states with low vaccination rates

In the weeks before Joe Biden took office a little over a year ago, federal officials met to decide how they were going to distribute the new COVID vaccines. If you'll think back, you'll remember that December of 2020 was the deadliest month to date in the COVID pandemic. More than 65,000 Americans had died that month. People are very afraid of the virus. Then there was no treatment protocol for it. Vaccines seemed like the only hope. So the meeting was very significant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO