Omicron batters states with low vaccination rates

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in...

www.cbsnews.com

southern born totally
1d ago

Not true the states with the highest vaccinated rates are the ones in trouble more lies to push a fake agenda. To be factual most non vaccinated aren’t sick at all fact they weren’t implanted so there bodies are able to have more immunity to it

GetSum
1d ago

FALSE. The states with the most cases by percentage of population, California, New York, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Illinois. More fake news from the left. Those are CDC stats I posted. Dumbasses and their vaccine lies.

M. O.
1d ago

Herald Scotland notes that the double-vaccinated Scots are now more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid compared to the unvaccinated people. A pretty exciting thing that is definitely worth noting is the fact that the data showing this is called “weird” by the publication. “It comes amid “weird” data showing that case rates have been lower in unvaccinated individuals than the single, double, or even triple-jabbed since Omicron became the dominant variant in Scotland.

CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
The Independent

Psaki demolishes Doocy with stats as he tries to claim Covid now an illness of the vaccinated

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: It's terrifying that Americans are being denied COVID treatment based on race

In the weeks before Joe Biden took office a little over a year ago, federal officials met to decide how they were going to distribute the new COVID vaccines. If you'll think back, you'll remember that December of 2020 was the deadliest month to date in the COVID pandemic. More than 65,000 Americans had died that month. People are very afraid of the virus. Then there was no treatment protocol for it. Vaccines seemed like the only hope. So the meeting was very significant.
