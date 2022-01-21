Omicron batters states with low vaccination rates
Thursday marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in...www.cbsnews.com
Not true the states with the highest vaccinated rates are the ones in trouble more lies to push a fake agenda. To be factual most non vaccinated aren’t sick at all fact they weren’t implanted so there bodies are able to have more immunity to it
FALSE. The states with the most cases by percentage of population, California, New York, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Illinois. More fake news from the left. Those are CDC stats I posted. Dumbasses and their vaccine lies.
Herald Scotland notes that the double-vaccinated Scots are now more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid compared to the unvaccinated people. A pretty exciting thing that is definitely worth noting is the fact that the data showing this is called “weird” by the publication. “It comes amid “weird” data showing that case rates have been lower in unvaccinated individuals than the single, double, or even triple-jabbed since Omicron became the dominant variant in Scotland.
