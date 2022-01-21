Preview of Friday's Broadcast Girls BB Sacred Heart Academy at West Haven

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (6-10, 2-4 NEC) vs. SACRED HEART (7-10, 3-3 NEC) Friday, January 21, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. Behind a strong effort from Malik Jefferson and an outstanding team defensive effort, the Mount won at Merrimack, 57-50, on Monday afternoon to close out the team's four-game road trip with a 2-2 mark. Jefferson paced the Mount with 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three assists in his top performance of the 2021-22 season. Freshman Jaylin Gibson added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range in the win. The Mountaineers held Merrimack to 20 second-half points that included 34.5 percent shooting overall and an 0-for-11 mark from three-point range.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO