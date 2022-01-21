ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Forward Foundation And Live Nation Launch Scholarships

Cover picture for the articleThe Music Forward Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, have announced its 2022 application period. Students pursuing music industry careers can apply for the college scholarship program January 17 through March 31, 2022. Three $10,000 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will...

kpq.com

Community Foundation of NCW Offers Over 130 Scholarships

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is offering over 130 scholarships, each tailored to fit different criteria. Students aiming to attend community college, university or trade school for fall 2022 have until March 1 to apply. “It is a little bit of everything for scholarships available. We have from...
sylacauganews.com

Two new scholarships announced by the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City Schools (SCS) Foundation has announced the development of two new scholarships starting in the 2022-23 school year. The Fay B. Simpkins Honors Scholarship and the Suzanne P. Smith Honors Scholarship are both four-year scholarships worth $5,000 that will be made available to Sylacauga High School (SHS) seniors starting next year.
SYLACAUGA, AL
agdaily.com

$1,500 ag scholarship available from GROWMARK Foundation

Agriculture education is an important pillar in the growth of the agriculture industry. Without the support from agriculture companies, students pursuing their passion are left with a hefty price tag. To help with the financial aspect of pursuing their passion for agriculture, the GROWMARK Foundation is once again offering their scholarship program for students in the United States and Ontario, Canada. A $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to fifteen individuals who are pursuing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field.
nowdecatur.com

GROWMARK Foundation Announces 2022 Agricultural Scholarship Program

January 12, 2022 – The GROWMARK Foundation is once again offering a $1,500 scholarship program for students in the United States and Ontario, Canada, pursuing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field. “As our business has grown and evolved, we saw a need to...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Permian Basin Area Foundation opens scholarship application

Permian Basin Area Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of the 2022-2023 scholarship cycle. Students and counselors may view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 85 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks, which can be accessed through the Permian Basin Area Foundation website, www.pbaf.org. The application deadline is March 31.
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Education Foundation Accepting Applications For Price-Deverick Scholarship

The Watauga Education Foundation, in close partnership with Blue Ridge Energy, is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Price-Deverick Teacher Scholarship. Recognizing the importance of professional growth, allocations have been awarded annually by Blue Ridge Energy since 1993 to local educators to promote the development of strategies and skills to turn into classroom results. The Watauga Education Foundation joined the initiative in 1997 as a part of their work to raise and distribute funds to local students and teachers.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
msstate.edu

Luckyday Foundation significantly advances scholarship support through 2025 at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s scholarship offerings continue to grow with the Luckyday Foundation of Jackson pledging to significantly increase its support of the university’s Luckyday Scholars Program. For the fall 2022 semester, the Luckyday Foundation is boosting the program to 45 scholarships, an increase of 25 students above...
STARKVILLE, MS
High Plains Journal

NILE Foundation Scholarship Program continues

A new year brings new opportunities for youth in agriculture. The Northern International Livestock Exposition Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. Given the extended unprecedented times, the NILE Foundation's Scholarship Program will continue to support youth in agriculture with limited fundraising opportunities. Scholarships will...
WDEF

Foundation Offers Full Scholarship in Floor Installation Trade at Technical College in Dalton

DALTON (WDEF) – A foundation funded by carpet industry titans is giving back in a very unique way in a first of its kind program that offers individuals training and certification in a much needed skill. Thursday was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the ten week Basic Floor Covering Installation Program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Dalton. All students receive a full scholarship from the Floor Covering Education Foundation.
DALTON, GA
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin FFA Foundation offers post-secondary scholarships

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 post-secondary scholarships. Applicants must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.
The Hollywood Reporter

RAMPD Is on a Mission to Make the Music Industry’s Events and Award Shows Accessible

When Lachi, EDM artist and founder of the newly launched advocacy group RAMPD introduces herself, she’s quick, warm and precise. “Lachi. She/her Black girl. Cornrows,” she says. “I go by that to the point where that’s just my name.” To the unfamiliar, this might seem like oversharing. But the Recording Artists and Music Professionals With Disabilities president is using self-description, an accessible form of identification that can aid those with social anxiety and make conversation accessible to blind and low or limited vision individuals — a community to which Lachi belongs. It was one among many tools deployed at the inaugural Wavy Awards,...
The Press

LIVEONE LAUNCHES LATEST SEASON OF ITS HIT SERIES MUSIC LIVES ON: GARDEN SESSIONS WITH EXCLUSIVE SPONSOR THE VOLKSWAGEN TAOS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, live and virtual events, announced today the launch of Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions, the latest extension to LiveOne's music performance and discovery franchise Music Lives ON. The low key and intimate series will feature live performances from some of music's most promising artists, performing renditions of key songs and even some covers in new and different ways, as well as unique interviews conducted while diving into what makes them happy and brings them joy. Volkswagen is the exclusive sponsor for this series supporting the launch of its 2022 Taos compact crossover SUV. Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions will be recorded live in Venice, California at the Big Red Sun garden shop and event space, a staple in the community.
midpac.edu

Colby Fujino ʼ23 Shines in National Cyber Scholarship Foundation Competition Earns GFACT Certification

Cyberattacks are among the fastest-growing crimes in the United States. Cybercrime Magazine reports that as these attacks increase in size, sophistication, and cost, the need for early cybersecurity education is essential for the safety of our world now and in the future. Mid-Pacific's Technology and Engineering teacher, Danelle Landgraf, recognizes...
HONOLULU, HI
musicconnection.com

SoundExchange and Music Biz Announce Virtual Event Series

SoundExchange, in partnership with the Music Business Association (Music Biz), has announced a four-part virtual event series centered on the evolving impact of technology on the music industry. Over the course of the year, these events will gather subject matter experts, tech visionaries, and buzzworthy performing artists to address the...
kjan.com

Atlantic Senior selected as Coca-Cola Foundation Scholarship finalist

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic High School have announced on social media, that AHS Senior Bryan York is a 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Scholarship Semifinalist. Bryan applied for the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation 2022 scholarship back in November. He is one of 1,617 students chosen as a semifinalist....
ATLANTIC, IA
ucla.edu

School of Music Student Wins Marshall Scholarship

Herman Chavez’ motto is, “challenge assumptions.” He has always created his own path to reach his goals. Herman’s journey toward being awarded the Marshall scholarship began at Colorado State University, where he studied cello and education. While double majoring in comparative literature and ethnomusicology at UCLA, his impressive research and on-campus activism truly blossomed and have now been nationally recognized in his selection as a 2022 Marshall Scholar.
