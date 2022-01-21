Music Forward Foundation And Live Nation Launch Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, live and virtual events, announced today the launch of Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions, the latest extension to LiveOne's music performance and discovery franchise Music Lives ON. The low key and intimate series will feature live performances from some of music's most promising artists, performing renditions of key songs and even some covers in new and different ways, as well as unique interviews conducted while diving into what makes them happy and brings them joy. Volkswagen is the exclusive sponsor for this series supporting the launch of its 2022 Taos compact crossover SUV. Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions will be recorded live in Venice, California at the Big Red Sun garden shop and event space, a staple in the community.

