With so much competition in the television space nowadays, every company is incentivized to elevate its game. In short, the parity between each brand is about equal — unless the company is Sony, which continues to put out some of the best TVs on the market. Sony sent one of its newest releases, the X90J 4K BRAVIA Television, to SPY for review. We put it through its paces and had plenty to say about it. Sony X90J 4K BRAVIA Television Review: What We Liked The X90J is a part of the brand’s beloved BRAVIA line of units and functions as a kind...

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO