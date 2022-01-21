ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting rights legislation fails to advance in the Senate

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats suffered a major setback Wednesday night after voting rights legislation failed to...

James S
2d ago

good there is no reason for someone not to vote if they want to. no one is stopping any one from voting .there are laws to protect voters already on the books. the dems just want the illegals to be able to vote and to have all these never ending ballots to be counted 2 3 4 days after the election. the mail.in ballets need to be on 10 days before the election that is not hard to do.and there should not be drop boxes those can be lost or broken In to .and every one needs to show a valid I d to vote it's not that hard to do you have to show one for everything else in life so what's the big deal???

Reply
7
john smith
1d ago

yaaaa voting rights bill a scam by Democraps to make it easier to rig elections all it is

Reply
6
Florida Phoenix

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Though their bid to dramatically rewrite U.S. election law failed during a high-stakes Senate floor showdown late Wednesday, Democrats insisted their brinksmanship has made the new effort possible, forcing Republicans to relent, even if just a little, and engage in bipartisan negotiations. The nascent push is focused on the Electoral Count Act, an 1887 law that created the convoluted...
TheAtlantaVoice

Democrats fail to change filibuster, Republicans block voting rights bill

During the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary, then-candidate Joe Biden was made fun of by his chief opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, for believing he could persuade the Republican Party to negotiate with him in order to advance his agenda. Wednesday night, the Republican Party, coupled with Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, destroyed hopes of […] The post Democrats fail to change filibuster, Republicans block voting rights bill appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MSNBC

In Senate fight over voting rights, Republicans win, voters lose

In the wake of Democratic victories in the 2020 elections, Republican officials at the state level spent much of 2021 focused on a pernicious goal: imposing new voting restrictions. Congressional Democrats came to the obvious conclusion that this dramatic campaign against voting rights — by most measures, the most serious since the Jim Crow era — necessitated a federal response.
MSNBC

'We have not yet begun to fight': Democrats eye clever tools to pass voting rights

Democrats hoping to protect voting rights ahead of this year’s midterm elections are running out of time and effective options. Their attempt this week to force debate on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is a long shot according to just about anyone you ask, but leading Democrats are saying they haven’t used their full arsenal yet.
CBS News

Senate starts debate on voting rights bill with no Republican support

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is moving forward with debate on the voting rights bill. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Eliza Collins join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that and the day's other political headlines.
Stereogum

Stevie Wonder Urges Senators To Protect Voting Rights

Stevie Wonder has shared a short video urging Senators to protect voting rights, just as politicians take the debate over new voting rights legislation to the Senate floor. “Any Senator who cannot support the protection of voting rights in the United States Of America cannot say that they support the Constitution,” Wonder said in his video. “Stop the hypocrisy, cut the bull-tish. If you care and support our rights, do the hard work. You can’t please everybody, but you can protect all of us. And to keep it all the way real? The filibuster is not working for democracy. Why won’t you?”
Reuters

Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is discussing a scaled-back law focused on safeguarding election results and protecting election officials from harassment following Democrats' twin defeats on a voting-rights bill. Lawmakers led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and including conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten...
