2 Hudson Valley students named finalists in 2022's Regeneron Science Talent Search

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Two Hudson Valley students have been named finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search for 2022. It is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition.

Nyasha Nyoni is from Ossining and Brooke Ann Dunefsky is from Irvington.

The society for science received over 1,800 applications. The finalists made it into top 40.

Regeneron, the pharmaceutical giant that runs the research program, makes the goal clear: to encourage young scientists all across the country to develop ideas that could solve society's most urgent challenges, and then put those ideas into work.

Nyoni's project "investigated the frequency engagement rate and nutritional quality of food and beverage endorsements on Instagram."

Dunefysky says she was "able to see a lot of the struggles that stroke victims encounter on a daily basis and I wanted to create something that I hoped could help them and speed up the recovery process while being adaptable and affordable. "

They head to Washington, D.C. in March to hopefully make it to the top 10.

