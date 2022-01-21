ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

NY lawmakers secure $88 million in federal funding for Mamaroneck flood management project

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A major flood prevention project to protect a Westchester village has finally gotten the money needed to get going decades after residents first called for it.

Sens. Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Jamaal Bowman secured $88 million in federal funding for the Mamaroneck and Sheldrake River Flood Risk Management project.

The money will expand the rivers and construct retaining walls to prevent future damage in the notoriously flood-prone village.

Hurricane Ida last September cost people living and working in Mamaroneck nearly $100 million in damages - and many of them just hope to finally see some progress to protect their livelihoods.

Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy expressed his joy that the funds will cover the entire cost of the project which he doesn't expect to begin until next year.

