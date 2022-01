In the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first tournament of the Rolex Series 2022 of the DP World Tour (a circuit that has replaced the European Tour in the name), has started with surprises. In Abu Dhabi - where the first round was suspended due to the arrival of darkness, with 19 players still called to complete the 18 opening holes, they will do so only in the morning - to lead the leaderboard thanks to a bogey free trial and one score of 63 (-9) hits, with nine birdies, is Scott Jamieson.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO