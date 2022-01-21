Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good – good morning, everyone. It’s a particular pleasure to welcome my friend, Foreign Minister Albares, to the State Department, to Washington. We’ve managed to spend a fair bit of time together these months in various places around the world, but it is especially good, José Manuel, to have you here in Washington. This meeting, all of our conversations and meetings, are I think evidence of the incredibly close partnership and relationship that the United States and Spain enjoy. Spain is a remarkably steadfast partner and ally to the United States, in NATO of course – and we look forward to you hosting a very (inaudible) summit in a few months’ time for the Alliance – but also beyond, besides issues of security in Europe, in particular the situation in and surrounding Ukraine right now. I know that we look forward to talking about the many different issues that we’ve focused on together, including in Africa, the Sahel, but also in Latin America.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO