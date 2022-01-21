ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will participate in a virtual conversation, hosted by...

U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in an Extraordinary Session of the Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman led a U.S. interagency delegation from the Department of State, Department of Defense, Joint Staff, and National Security Council to Geneva, Switzerland to participate in an extraordinary session of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue. Russia Federation Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov led the Russian delegation.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman to Hold a Press Availability at NATO Headquarters

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will hold a press availability from NATO Headquarters today, January 12, at 3:30 p.m. CEST/9:30 a.m. EST. Earlier in the day, Deputy Secretary Sherman led the U.S. delegation to a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council. The press availability will be live streamed on...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke yesterday with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan, who represented Canada at the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels. The two pledged continued close coordination to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. They also called for Russian de-escalation and underscored their shared commitment to diplomacy. They agreed that any further Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in massive consequences and severe costs, including coordinated, restrictive economic measures for the Russian Federation.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with the EU Political and Security Committee

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with ambassadors from the EU’s Political and Security Committee today in Brussels to discuss Russia’s unprovoked military build-up along Ukraine’s border and to provide a readout of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, which was held yesterday in Geneva. The meeting underscored the U.S. commitment to work closely with the EU and its member states to address this urgent challenge together. They affirmed the United States’ and EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Deputy Secretary thanked the Committee for their work to ensure any further Russian military invasion of Ukraine would result in severe costs, including coordinated economic measures, for the Russian Federation.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Political Director Pasquale Ferrara, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly, who represented their respective countries at the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels. The group pledged to continue close U.S.-European coordination to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, and called for Russian de-escalation, underscoring their shared commitment to diplomacy. They agreed any further Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in massive consequences and severe costs, including coordinated, restrictive economic measures, for the Russian Federation.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with OSCE Secretary General Schmid

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to discuss Russia’s continued aggression towards Ukraine and using the OSCE as a platform to deescalate tensions. They welcomed the Polish Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau’s proposal to launch a revitalized European security dialogue at the OSCE. This dialogue will enable all 57 OSCE participating States to discuss urgent issues affecting European security, such as Russia’s continued and unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. The Deputy Secretary and OSCE Secretary General agreed the OSCE is a critical venue to reduce insecurity and build trust in the region.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly. They discussed recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies’ and partners’ readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia for such actions. Secretary Blinken affirmed our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary and his counterparts also reiterated the urgency of reaching an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before developments in Iran’s nuclear program foreclose the possibility.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the Crisis in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the crisis in Ukraine at 9:45 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 20, 2022 (3:45 p.m. CET) from Berlin, Germany. Atlantik-Brücke in partnership with the American Council on Germany, the German Marshall Fund of the United States, and Aspen Institute Germany will host Secretary Blinken for his remarks.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good – good morning, everyone. It’s a particular pleasure to welcome my friend, Foreign Minister Albares, to the State Department, to Washington. We’ve managed to spend a fair bit of time together these months in various places around the world, but it is especially good, José Manuel, to have you here in Washington. This meeting, all of our conversations and meetings, are I think evidence of the incredibly close partnership and relationship that the United States and Spain enjoy. Spain is a remarkably steadfast partner and ally to the United States, in NATO of course – and we look forward to you hosting a very (inaudible) summit in a few months’ time for the Alliance – but also beyond, besides issues of security in Europe, in particular the situation in and surrounding Ukraine right now. I know that we look forward to talking about the many different issues that we’ve focused on together, including in Africa, the Sahel, but also in Latin America.
U.S. POLITICS
High Plains Journal

Secretary Vilsack announces new 10-year strategy to confront the wildfire crisis

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Randy Moore launched a comprehensive response to the nation’s growing wildfire crisis—“Confronting the Wildfire Crisis: A Strategy for Protecting Communities and Improving Resilience in America’s Forests.” The strategy outlines the need to significantly increase fuels and forest health treatments to address the escalating crisis of wildfire danger that threatens millions of acres and numerous communities across the United States.
AGRICULTURE
defense.gov

Readout of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper's Participation in a Multinational Roundtable on Ukraine

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, Laura Cooper participated in a virtual meeting of NATO colleagues from Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom today to discuss the security situation in Ukraine. They...
MILITARY
UK foreign secretary urged to center localization in development strategy

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been urged to ensure the government’s forthcoming international development strategy includes plans for strengthening locally led development. A 12-page letter from Sarah Champion, chair of the International Development Committee, made a series of requests for the strategy’s content based on evidence presented to...
U.K.
State welcomes new Deputy Secretary of Ag

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Steve Connelly has been named deputy secretary of agriculture effective Jan. 18. Connelly replaces Julie Oberg, who has moved onto a new position with Calvert County Economic Development. “Steve Connelly has decades of experience working to advance Maryland agriculture, and I...
AGRICULTURE
Raskin: Ex-Trump press secretary gave "a lot of names" in Jan. 6 conversation

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named "a lot of names" during their phone call about the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN. Catch up quick: Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection, invited Grisham to testify before the committee after the two had a "candid" phone call about what was happening in the White House that day.
POTUS
Department of Financial Institutions announces new deputy secretary

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Financial Institutions has a new deputy secretary. Patti Epstein assumed the position on Monday, DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins announced Tuesday. She previously served as an administrator of the DFI’s Division of Corporate and Consumer Services. “Patti is a great addition to the...
MADISON, WI
Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Ukraine and Germany

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kyiv and Berlin from January 18-20, 2022. The trip follows extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners about a united approach to address the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability.
U.S. POLITICS
Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell, and Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone yesterday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and the OSCE Chair, represented by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak. Secretary Blinken and his counterparts discussed the unprovoked and destabilizing buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s border and the need to de-escalate tensions. The Secretary emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement, including in the U.S.-Russia Strategic Security Dialogue, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE. He welcomed Poland’s proposal as OSCE Chair for a revitalized security dialogue at OSCE, where 57 nations, including Russia and Ukraine, as well as the members of NATO and the EU and other nations, are represented. The Secretary said he would continue to urge Russia to choose the path of diplomacy and de-escalation and make clear that any further Russian attack on Ukraine would come at a high cost to Moscow.
POLITICS

