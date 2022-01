I'm spending my first winter in New York City, and as soon as the temperatures started to drop in early November, every New Yorker's favorite thing to tell me was, "You haven't felt anything yet!" As a California girl who grew up with 60-degree winters, I knew I was going to be cold in no time. In order to get through the chilly temperatures (that still continue to drop) there was one thing I knew I needed: a real winter coat. I've truly never owned one before, because I never lived in a cold climate, so I did what every shopping pro does: started my shopping journey.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO